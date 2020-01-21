Just when The Bachelor participants thought they had seen the last Alayah … she is back!

It is safe to say that Alayah’s return is not welcome. In the preview of week four of Peter WeberThe Bachelor season, the remaining 13 participants respond to her return in the way you would expect: “Drama has risen from the dead.”

Alayah, who was eliminated in the Monday January 20 episode of The Bachelor, tells Peter that she is there, “freakin” set the record straight about what was said about me. “

“I am clearly being lied to about someone,” says Peter.

Yes, everyone is pretty pissed off.

“She manipulates you in the same way she manipulated me,” Victoria P. tells Peter.

On ABC’s Bachelor Party podcast, hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay Alayah’s lies addressed about knowing Victoria as seen in the episode of Monday, January 20.

“That we would be disqualified,” she kept saying, “disqualified if we knew each other.” I think this is not primarily a game, “says Becca.” This is not a pageant that you are trying to win or going to the next round. You are not disqualified. “You are sent home because this man has no feelings for you. So that she combines that word with saying,” Oh, Victoria P. and I were friends and allies. “Then why would you tell me not to pretend she knew you? That didn’t make sense to me. “

The trailer also includes Peter’s one-on-one date with Victoria F. and the revelation she used until now Chase rice, the musician they see.

“I can’t do this,” Victoria cried after telling Peter about her former relationship.

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.