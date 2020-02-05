From ‘terrorism’ to snowballs in religious debate, Harshita Kejriwal now stands for the virtues of CM-Dad

New Delhi: The daughter of Harshita, Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, became the last person to support the CM on Wednesday, while the Aam Aadmi party continues to strike back at the Bharatiya Janata party, whose legislator called the AAP convenor a “terrorist.” .

“They say politics is dirty, but it is a new low point. Is terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supplies are improved?” ” Harshita Kejriwal, a chemical engineer from IIT Delhi, asked.

Kejriwal also recently held a press conference and asked similar questions. “Does a person become a terrorist by helping the poor and fighting corruption?” had asked the Delhi CM and left the decision to the voters to decide whether they considered him their “son, brother or antankwadi (terrorist)”.

The controversy began after BJP MP Parvesh Verma said at the election rally: “In Delhi many ‘natwarlals’ and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don’t understand whether we have to fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi.”

Attracted by the statement, the Aam Aadmi party went into chaos and called on reporters to announce that they would approach the Election Commission against Verma’s remark. During the press conference, a visibly disturbed Kejriwal said: “I am diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. Without food for four hours, the patients collapse. Yet I was on a fast twice – ten days and fifteen days. jeopardizing life for the country. But they did not leave a stone unpaved to bother me. Yesterday, when I came home and spoke to my parents, they were unhappy. They know that Kejriwal is a loyal bhakt. ”

This led EC to gag the BJP MP for 96 hours. However, the leader remained challenging and chose a different method to express his opinion. While silently protesting against the election panel’s decision, Verma placed a video on his Twitter handle where he was shown in a dark room lit with candles and made posters accusing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of using words such as “traitor”, “General Dyer” and “Hitler” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leader was later supported by Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar, who said there was sufficient evidence to prove that Kejriwal was a terrorist. Since then Kejriwal has been spotted in various media interviews and he remembered how he fought for insulin for the country (because he has diabetes) and sat on a dharna for Delhi.

The controversy soon changed into a religious debate with Kejriwal trying to draw lines between “Hinduism” and “Hindutva.” He even went on to recite Hanuman chalisa at a News18 event, which was further attacked by BJP leaders in motor mouth such as Kapil Mishra and Yogi Adityanath.

On Wednesday, Harshita recalled ‘the values’ that her father had communicated to further ask that it was ‘terrorism’. “My father has always been in social service. I remember that he woke us up at 6 am (my brother, mother, grandparents and me), had us read Bhagwad Gita and the song” Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara ” sang and taught us about it. Is this terrorism? “she said.

Kejriwal also asked what was wrong with reciting Hanuman chalisa and Bhagwad Gita. “How can that be considered Hindutva? I hope BJP leaders also read Hanuman Chalisa because they don’t seem to know they know anything about it,” he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.