Countdown music Koimoi Bollywood december 2019: New Moon, some of the new songs – from Shankar Re Shankara Ajay Devgn to Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D, three songs from Good Newwz and we’re back with “Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll” for the songs that set the month of December 2019.

For those new here, remember that this is not like normal countdown lists, because in this list you will have to select your favorite song instead of going with a predetermined list.

Bhangra Paa Le (title track)

The song is a mixture of traditional bhangr rhythms with a modern touch. Several hip-hop elements mixed with a typical punjabi tad make these songs a definite grafbuster. To the wow factor is added extraordinary choreography, which only enhances the whole experience of the song.

Meri Mummy Nu Jai Mummy Di

After breaking the internet with Meri Mummy Nu, Sunanda Sharma landed her song in Sunny Singh, the film Jai Mummy Di Sonnalli Seygall. With the improvement of the lily, clubs still ruled when it was released.

Muqabla Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor make a very ill-portrayal of their ill movements. Muqabala is one of Prabhudheva’s favorite songs, and seeing him dancing again is like a dream come true. In white it is Varun Dhawan in Prabhudheva and we would definitely like to see who wins.

Chandigarh Mein (Good Newwz)

Chandigarh Mein witnessed how Akshay and Diljit were beaten with their respective ladies, Kareena and Kara. From energy to costumes and background, everything adds to the perfect dance figure and the song is sure to get on the audience playlist! When Karan Johar initially enters quarantine, a fun bracelet sounds and says, “Oh my God, this is original”, similar to what he did at Aankh Maarey Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan.

Laal Ghagra (Good Newwz)

Laal Ghaghra was composed of Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara. The lyrics were written by Tanishk Bagchi, Herbie Sahara and spoke by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara and Neha Kakkar.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

This song is the perfect Shaadi number and captures the true truth. Leaders can see the dance of their hearts over the rhythms of the renewed version of Sukhbir’s song. This setting is a wedding that all four attend. We see that Diljit is his own OTT when he leads the dance floor title. Follows the fun and pleasure for the fans, as Kaira also joins to celebrate the perfect party.

Teri Mitti Kesari

This song from Kesari will surely drop your tear eyes. This emotive song, sung by B Praak, is a tribute to all soldiers fighting for their lands on the border. The music was composed by Arco and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashiro. The song will certainly give you goose bumps with a feeling of patriotism.

Munna Badnaam Hua Dabangg 3

The song resonates with the melodies of Munni Badnaam Hui and will surely renew it. We see Warina Hussain super hot, showing her moves with our beloved ‘Munna’ Chulbul Pandey. Whether it’s Badshah’s rap or singing Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, the point song of the year and its crunchy rhythms are all in one place. It consists of the famous duo Sajid-Wajid.

Shaitan Ka Saala

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like the opening song for Akshay Kumar, in which the actor performs in the popular avatar from 1419 as “Raavan”. The song features a 1419 version of Akshay Kumar, and his father seemed tired of the habit of his female flirt. Bala “Shaitan Ka Saala” throughout the song has gala girls around the girls. With great Akshay expressions are some merry moments, a look at Kriti Sanon.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior)

The song was filmed on a rich level and whether it is dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. At the top are Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, who with their performances take the song to the next level.

