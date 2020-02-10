From Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya) to Akshaye Khanna (Section 375), choose your favorite actor with a difference

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: From a commercial point of view, the year of 2019 was simply memorable for Bollywood, but there were some actors who left an impact with their performances by adding their own element even though they attended a limited section of the audience. To name a few, actors like Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya), Akshaye Khanna (Section 375) shone in their respective roles.

Below are the shortlisted names for the favorite actor category with a difference:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray (Thackeray)

It is a bit difficult to get into someone’s character, who is a recognized figure in his field and the feelings of many are related to him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui effortlessly removed the role of supreme Shivsena Balasaheb Thackeray without exaggeration. He correctly carried the character’s gestures.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhan Singh (Sonchiriya)

First of all, thanks to Sushant Singh Rajput for trying something out of the ordinary without analyzing it from a commercial perspective. In a robust thief avatar, the actor expands his reach with Lakhan. He looks like a very different “actor” compared to his previous works and takes his bar to another level.

Ranvir Shorey as Vakil Singh (Sonchiriya)

Ranvir Shorey is one of Sonchiriya’s main takeaway dishes. It leaves no unexplored place when it comes to acting. From bursting into a sudden laugh to screaming in pain, he has made it look so easy with his dacoit character Vakil Singh.

Gulshan Devaiah as Jimmy (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Gulshan Devaiah played a double role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, but his Jimmy drove us crazy. The actor has played extravagant roles several times, but still this is unique in its own way, since despite being a ruthless evil, it compensates one of the funny and strange characters.

Akshaye Khanna as Tarun Saluja (Section 375)

Every time Akshaye Khanna appears on the big screen, he conquers the hearts of the spectators and, as defense lawyer Tarun Saluja, takes out the controlled performance. His evil smile, his melancholy and captivating avatar made us stick to our seats.

Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary (The sky is pink)

Farhan Akhtar plays the character of Niren Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink. He is probably the most realistic screen father we’ve seen in a long time. His concern for his daughter and the people around him made everyone fall in love. It was actually that “pink” color in his family that made everyone else’s blues fade away.

