From Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2) to Mithil Palkar (Little Things 3), vote for your favorite web actress

Koimoi 2019 audience poll: The world of web entertainment in India experienced a huge leap in 2019 as several large series were released. OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and The Viral Fever have offered a series of exciting shows that the audience has warmly received.

From Amazon Prime’s Family Man to Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, there have been many shows that have provided entertainment to the net and giving them characters they keep forever.

Poll Koimoi Audience 2019: From Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2) to Mithila Palkar (Little Things 3), vote for your favorite actress from the web series

Let’s look at the best web actresses in 2019:

Suchitra Tiwari – Priyamani – family man

Priyamani as wife of Srikant Tiwari Suchitra Tiwari (Suchi) played a complex character. She played with a woman who felt difficult in juggling between family and work, and there was a secret whether she really had an extramarital affair or not.

Tara Khanna – Sobhita Dhulipala – Made in Heaven

Tara is a passionate girl who makes it big by marrying wealthy guy essay Jim Sarbh. Tara has a troubled marriage, but a successful wedding business. Like any other married couple, Jim and Tara try to have a baby, but nothing works between them because he has a relationship with a good friend of Tara, whose essay is Kalki Koechlin. Tara was a middle-class girl who married a rich family, but somewhere deep down she missed a simple life.

The character is very enthusiastic about his work and professionalises his work at a different level.

Kavya – Rasika Dugal 2

Kavya Rasiky Dugal in Humorous Yours is a very light, nice and cute character. It is a much needed relief in the life of her husband, Vipula, who has learned nothing but comedy in his life. Vipula can be basically a child in marriage and cold, because Kavya is such a nice person to be around. She joined the art of work-life balance and that makes her one of the best female web characters in 2019. Rasika played this character very well in both seasons.

Batya – Kalki Koechlin – sacred games 2

Kalki Koechlin lived the character of Batyu in the Sacred Games 2 season, who is the manager of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) and manages all his functions. Her performance and character were really interesting and stayed with us for months after the Netflix premiere.

Jojo – Surveen Chawla – Sacred Games 2

Surveen Chawla did not play much role in season 1 but developed so well in season 2. The character chart for both seasons was commendable and was undoubtedly one of the highlights of season 2.

Kavya Kulkarni – Mithila Palkar – Little Things 3

Kavya Kulkarni is one of the teenage girls who knows how to balance professional and personal life. Although initially fighting professionally, but will soon be rewarded with large promotions.

is successful at work and in life. She earns huge, still doesn’t leave her arrogant. He never tries to make Dhruv feel less like her, and although he is a bit unfair, he believes in him and is not angry. He loves and cares for him with all his heart and even helps him pay off his family’s debts. He also loves his family, and although not married, he registers his parents for regular medical check-ups because he knows that Dhruv cannot afford it.

Shakti Sheshadri – Ramya Krishnan – Queen

Ramya Krishnan attracts strength by his presence in every character he plays, and by playing shakti in the queen he gives wings flying. Ramya plays Shakti’s middle-aged series, which is based on the life of an actress who has become a politician, and plays it with subtlety. Although this series does not create a great effect in the entity, Ramya as a performer shines brightly.

Shakti Sheshadri -Anjana Jayaprakash – Queen

Queen actually traveled in Shakti’s life from 15 years to the end of 30 years. Anjana plays a young Shakti who was an actress. Anjana plays a character with her caliber and looks like part of it. Though as a young Shakti, she is going through many attacks of anger, nothing looks incredible and embodies the character.

Jaspreet Kaur – Shivani Raghuvanshi – Made in heaven

The girls who suffer from her economic condition while dreaming of flying high and successful have played a role with her dreamy eyes and coil behavior. It was not that the character had only a good but also a gray side. Shivani’s transition from white to gray and vice versa is commendable and deserves to be on the list.

Vartika Chaturvedi – Shefali Shah – delict crime

I have to call it one of the most frontier characters. Shefali Shah portrayed many layers through a single performance in Delhi Crime. The actress has gone from stubborn, vulnerable to shocked to be angry at love in the blink of an eye, and she deserves every bit of appreciation. For an actress whose eyes are loud, Shefali is one of the most popular stars on the web this year.

