Koimoi 2019 audience poll: Last year came as a surprise in terms of film production – content and box office. From Sonchiriya Abhishek Chaubey to section 375 of Ajaya Bahl, some films in the box office may not have been well received or worked as expected, but the directors undoubtedly made a significant difference in their direction.

Below you will find the nominees for the best director with a difference of 2019 and choose your favorite:

Koimoi 2019: From Sonchiriya, Section 375 to Tashkent, choose your favorite film direction with the difference

Abhishek Chaubey Sonchiriya

Abhishek Chaubey, the most sincere student who left Vishal Bhardwaja’s school, continues to create a different world for his films. After a very dark Udta Punjab event, Abhishek takes us to the gorges, as no one has ever done. He mastered the art of silence and there are powerful sequences that plunged into the soothing melody of guitar and piano.

Nitin Kakkar (notebook)

It’s a hat of good movies for Nitin Kakkar after Filmistaan ​​and Mitron. The best thing about this man is that he is aware. He knows what film he is doing and remains in this zone. Its version of Kashmir is even more beautiful thanks to its rich production value.

Vasan Bala Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Vasan Balu’s first film in theaters, bringing everything he collected during all those years he was a Bollywood fan. Cinema love is visible from the first scene where you start suddenly “Eh main hur tha”, which suddenly explodes in the middle of the action scene.

Vivek Agnihotri (Tashkent files)

Vivek Agnihotri gives the film a lot of political information to suggest some very good courtroom sequences in the film. The film appeared as a sleeping punch at the box office.

Ajay Bahl (section 375)

Ajay Bahl, who previously won a very controversial title B.A. Pass, performs high as a director. Long shots in the courtroom sequence, smooth shifting Bahl can handle very well. Things are a bit uncertain at times, but fortunately there are few.

Shonali Bose (sky is pink)

After movies like Ammu and Margarita With A Straw, one thing about director Shonali Bose was clear – emotion was right and she did. With smooth transitions and a few pleasant bridging shots, it will take you directly to Chaudhary’s living room. Rotates the movie correctly and fills all the empty spaces with all the props available.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!