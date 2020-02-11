From ‘Son of Anarchy’ to ‘Son of Delhi’: how AAP brand has revised Kejriwal to Delhi for the third time

Although it was clear at the start of the Delhi 2020 election campaign that this was a do-or-die fight for the Aam Aadmi party led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was clear that the commitment over the past two weeks was even higher for the Bharatiya Janata party.

The posters of the BJP in Delhi with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the repeal of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir, criminalization of triple talaq and the air raids on Balakot. Interior Minister Amit Shah led from the front in a campaign without attempts where anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were at the top of the agenda.

In the Jeet ki Goonj program of the BJP on January 25, Shah said: “Kamal ke button ko itni zor se dabana ki us button ke current se hi February 8 ki sham ko hi Shaheen Bagh waale uth kar chale jayein (Press the Lotus button on the EVM with so much power that the power it generates causes the Shaheen Bagh protesters to return to their homes on the evening of February 8). The not so subtle strategy was to polarize voters. According to the 2011 census, 81.86% of the population of Delhi were Hindus and 12.86% were Muslims. And, unlike last year’s elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, the anti-CAA protests started the capital just weeks before the polls of February 8, which started on December 15.

For the BJP, a loss in Delhi, with 81.86% Hindus, would be seen by critics as a referendum against the CAA and as a rejection of its high and polarizing campaign. Without state elections around the corner – the next big ones are in Bihar and West Bengal in mid-2021 by the end of the year – this could send a message across the country. The response of the AAP chief to the strong challenge of the BJP reflects the essence of the redesigned Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP chief confirmed his Hindu identity and avoided being diligently identified with the Muslim community. Perhaps the biggest shift was in Kejriwal’s position in dealing with the mass protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that broke out in Delhi in mid-December.

Although AAP voted against the CAA bill in Parliament, Kejriwal, who went to Mayapuri Police Station in November 2016 to secure the release of the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother Fatima, was determined not to be involved in this. So, whether it was the police appearance in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15, the violence on JNU on January 5 when masked men and women went on a disaster, the detention of protesters or students who land in hospitals with injuries, the AAP chief limited themselves to tweet, offer ambulances and let the congress party take a more frightening position.

AAP even strategically stayed away from Congress-led opposition parties meeting with the CAA. Even when wave after wave of protest flooded the capital intermittently, Kejriwal, once seen as a fierce and consistent vote against Narendra Modi, was extremely measured in his statements against the revised citizenship law, which cleverly frames his opposition, not as a pro Muslim, but as pro-India. “What was needed for this? The whole economy is in a mess, “he said. “Where are you going to establish the lakhs of migrants coming from Pakistan?”

Kejriwal went one step further and revealed less than a week before Delhi voted that he was a Hanuman devotee and even recited the Hanuman Chalisa to send home the message that he was an “authentic Hindu.” Although it can be seen as a political stunt, it seemed to take the wind off the BJP’s attempts to portray itself as the champion of “Hinduism” or the “interests of the Hindus.” In his last press conference on February 6 as incumbent prime minister, Kejriwal challenged Interior Minister Amit Shah to a public debate and stated that he was ready to engage even Shaheen Bagh. Further, the AAP leader claimed that BJP leaders were fake Hindus. “Gita mein likha hai, maidan chhodke nahi bhaagna chaahiye. Ek sachcha Hindu jo hota hai, woh bahadur hota hai, woh maidan chhodke is tarah bhaagta nahi (it is mentioned in the Gita who never runs away from the battlefield. A true Hindu is brave, he does not leave the battlefield in this way). ”

Time and time again the message was that the BJP is not the only keeper of the Hindu identity. Although it seems to have worked on the ground, it also seemed, surprisingly, to have found resonance in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. On Sunday, RSS Secretary-General Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi said: “Hindu community does not mean the Bharatiya Janata party, and opposition to the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. The political fight must continue, but it must not be linked to Hindus. ”

Reclaiming this political space for AAP can entail some costs. While the party supported cruel Muslim leaders as candidates – even Shoaib engaged Iqbal who fought and won multiple times as MLA on tickets from different parties, and did everything to support his Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan when his name was twice in controversies was dragged during the investigation – Kejriwal continued to visibly campaign on one of the seats reserved for minorities.

In another major pause in the last two assembly elections that Kejriwal fought, the 2020 battle saw the AAP chief free up considerable time for city halls, 13 of them, which were broadcast live on television channels. These helped establish Brand Kejriwal, providing the Prime Minister with an open platform to increase government welfare schemes and to clarify his position on maintaining distance from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia.

In such an event, Kejriwal passionately argued that he had not distanced himself from Shaheen Bagh because his government had worked there in schools and hospitals like everywhere else. In fact, he wanted to turn the table for Interior Minister Shah and said that if the AAP government had control of the police, “we would have cleared the area (Shaheen Bagh protest site) within two hours”. “Amit Shah is the Minister of the Interior, he is so powerful. Do you think he can’t clear the way if he wants to? He doesn’t want to, because he wants to fight the entire election in Delhi over Shaheen Bagh. The BJP has no other issue. Kejriwal also said that although everyone had the right to protest, nobody had the right to disturb others. Rather, earlier in the day, his deputy, Manish Sisodia, had stated in another TV program that AAP was among the demonstrators of Shaheen Bagh.

In 2020, almost ten years after he entered the Indian political scene, it was a completely different Kejriwal on the campaign track – the angry young man of Indian politics made way for a much softer and practical Kejriwal. In the Parliament, for example, AAP voted for the repeal of Article 370 provisions that gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status, which led to the splitting of the state into two Union areas. In 2020, the disrupter, outsider and challenger – all in one – sought a mandate for the five-year performance of the AAP government. If in 2015 the slogans were: “Puri bahumat deke toh dekho, aam aadmi ki takat dekho (Give the full majority and see the power of the common man)”, “Dilli kahe dil se, Kejriwal phir se (Delhi says from his heart , Kejriwal again), and “Paanch saal Kejriwal (five years before Kejriwal)”, in 2020 the slogan was “Acche beete paanch saal, low raho Kejriwal (The past five years have been good, stay with it Kejriwal)” and, with Still 10 days to vote, this was adjusted to a more definitive and futuristic “Acche honge paanch saal, low raho Kejriwal (The next five years will be good, stick with Kejriwal)”. Note the subtle way in which AAP has played on the promise of “Acche Din (good days)” by Narendra Modi on the campaign track prior to the 2014 parliamentary polls.

But that is not the only similarity in AAP’s 2020 campaign with the BJPs 2014 and 2019 campaigns. The BJP has successfully developed the idea of ​​”Modi vs Who?” Sold while emphasizing the leadership vacuum in the opposition ranks. In 2020, AAP did exactly the same with “Kejriwal vs Who?”. The party even placed posters on January 1, 2020, with the wishes of the ‘seven most important ministerial candidates’ of the BJP, and on February 4, less than 72 hours earlier curtains would be drawn on the campaign, Kejriwal challenged the BJP to to call his CM face. “Amit Shah says,” Give us votes and then we will decide. “In a democracy, citizens decide who the CM will be, not Amit Shah.” Although this was not actually correct, this was vintage Kejriwal, who was a cleverly thought out political broadcast a message and did what the BJP did before.

Also, the way Kejriwal responded to BJP leader jibes to be an “anti-national” and “terrorist” is reminiscent of the way Narendra Modi had responded to attacks by opponents. Kejriwal argued himself as the eldest son who takes care of the family’s expenses, as a brother who acts for the well-being of the family and the son of Delhi, and argued that those who believe he is a terrorist are on the brink of symbol of Lotus (from the BJP), but those who believe he had worked for Delhi and the country should vote for the broom symbol (from AAP) on February 8, in the same way by taking potshots when used by the BJP of 200 MPs and seven chief ministers in his campaign, the AAP chief said: “So many parties from all over India have come here. Previously there were only three major parties – the BJP, Congress and AAP. This time, all parties have joined forces – BJP, Congress, LJP, RJD, JD (U). And their only goal is to defeat Kejriwal. When I say that I build good schools, they say “defeat Kejriwal.” When I say that I make good hospitals, they say “defeat Kejriwal.” Their sole purpose is to defeat Kejriwal, but Kejriwal can only be defeated by the people. ”

Team Kejriwal carefully examined the template of five-time Odisha Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik, who pointed out that Odias is his family with 4 crores. Kejriwal said in the run-up to the polls in Delhi that 2 crore Delhiites are his family. And while AAP chief took on Amit Shah, contrary to the past, he abandoned Prime Minister Modi.

What is striking in the AAP campaign for Delhi 2020 is the relentless focus on work. From the outset the AAP slogan was: “Yeh chunav kaam par hoga (this election will be fought over the issue of performance)”. When Shah challenged the party’s claims about CCTV cameras and schools, Kejriwal cleverly said he was happy that the BJP in Delhi was forced to talk about schools and hospitals, while in other states it talks about division issues. Relying on AAP welfare schemes that reach every door and make a difference, especially for lakhs from the disadvantaged, Kejriwal was perhaps the first political leader to announce: “If you think I did a job, vote for me. If you think I didn’t do that, don’t vote for me. ”Although opponents have hit the party because of the ‘freebie culture’, AAP’s various welfare schemes have free electricity for up to 200 units, free water for up to 20,000 liters , reforms in government schools, free bus rides for women, pilgrimage program and more were also printed on posters and posters and were visible in the party’s meetings. At the end of the campaign, the party came up with a new slogan – “Mera stem kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko (My vote goes for work, directly to Kejriwal) “- with the aim of recording political discourse in Delhi on the agenda of work, capitalizing run on the image of the very popular prime minister and defeat potential anti-incumbency of local MLAs.

Kejriwal ended his last press conference by saying: “In a sense, these elections will be historic. The victory of AAP will pave the way for a new kind of politics – the politics of performance. The message across the country will be that if you want to vote, you have to build schools and hospitals. “And to those who listened, Kejriwal said in the last hours of campaigning for Delhi 2020:” We can’t make the country of the 21st century until we have schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, research, science and technology. We must have highways, trains and go into space to make India a 21st century country. The country will not be developed by dividing Hindus and Muslims. “

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.