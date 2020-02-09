From skijoring to backyard skating, winter fun feels the heat of climate change – Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in Atlas Obscura and appears here as part of our Climate Desk Partnership.

On January 20, 2020, Ted Valentiner and the other organizers of the annual World Invitational Skijoring Championship in Whitefish, Montana, were standing on a snow covered field just outside the city. They had gathered to make a fateful decision about the upcoming event that would take place a few days later – a decision they hoped they would never have to do. They thought about canceling the whole thing.

“We have been tormenting for hours about the decision and if you ultimately decide to cancel, you always think for yourself,” says Valentiner, a Whitefish resident who is part of the event’s volunteer board. “It’s a big disappointment.”

Skijoring combines skiing with horse riding. In its simplest form, the sport has a horse that drags a skier, and this event brings them together on an obstacle course of jumps, gates, and hanging rings that skiers should grab as they race past. Every run through the track is timed and if a skier misses a jump or a ring, a few seconds are added.

Skijoring, which means ‘skiing’ in Norwegian, has been going back for centuries and emerged – just like a number of winter sports – as a way to get from one place to another. In the early 20th century, competitive skijoring spread across Europe and North America; it was even recorded as an exhibition sport at the 1928 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Since the 1960s, skijoring has been the festive event of Whitefish’s annual Winter Carnival celebration. In the early years it was held downtown, but the carnival insurance company put the kibosh on it in the 1970s after one of the competitors almost slid through a glass window. About 20 years ago a group of horsemen and skiers gathered to breathe new life into the event – on the outskirts of town, where Valentiner and the others had gathered. In 2020, more than 80 teams – a horse, rider and skier – were registered to compete.

There was a lot of snow in the field on January 20, but everyone was worried about an incoming warm front. Skijoring requires a lot of deep, fresh powder. It had never been a problem before, not in a place that can get more than 65 centimeters every winter and four times as much on the mountain that rises above the city. Ultimately, that warm front did what even insurance employees could not do – put an end to the skijoring championship, at least this year. It was a difficult decision, but the right one, because much of the snow melted a few days later.

Unfortunately, the Whitefish event is not the only skijoring competition to be canceled this winter. A mild season has led to the cancellation of half a dozen more in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado in recent weeks.

Warm winters can disrupt everything from water supply to fruit crops, and they have a negative impact on cold season sports and the economies and communities that rely on it. According to a 2019 report from Climate Central, a non-profit science and communications organization focused on climate change, nearly 24 million Americans participate in winter sports, which contributes around $ 11.3 billion to the economy. The report continues that if the climate keeps changing as planned, the winters will become shorter and drier. In Colorado, where snow sports support more than 43,000 jobs, there were an average of 170 days with freezing temperatures between 1981 and 2010. If warming trends continue, it could fall to just 144 days a year between 2040 and 2059 – a big blow for one of the most important industries of the state.

The impact is also noticed on ice. In 2012, two geographers at Ontario’s Wilfrid Laurier University, Colin Robertson and Robert McLeman, decided to start tracking the number of days it was cold enough to skate on outdoor ice rinks in their area, including both home-made, backyard and municipal ice rinks. The scientists have set up a website called Rink Watch in the hope that some people can help them with data. Eight years later they received reports from more than 1500 users from North America. “We initially hoped that a few people would participate and it grew much faster than we ever expected,” says Robertson.

Citizens can log in on the site if they can skate on their ice rinks and the quality of the ice: hard and fast or soft and slow. In 2015, based on the data they had collected, the Rink Watch crew released a report suggesting that the number of days cold enough to skate in Quebec and Ontario would fall by 34 percent this century. Robertson says that while it may still be possible to set up a backyard court – usually by laying a plastic liner, flooding it and hoping it freezes overnight before another layer is added – the ability to actually using it in the coming decades many will be more unpredictable. The biggest enemy of the ice rink, backyard or audience is, he says, just like the one who claimed the skijoring events hundreds of miles away: the sudden warm curse.

“Skating rinks are important for cities and small towns, it is part of the cultural fabric of Canada,” says Robertson, adding that he hopes he can teach his three-year-old daughter to skate quickly. He adds that the best thing about the Rink Watch project is that it helps show the general public how the climate is changing – and how that change will affect their lives and culture. “The classic image of climate change is the polar bear standing on a melting iceberg, but most people can’t relate to it,” he says. “But they can relate to ice skating on an outdoor ice rink.”

It is unlikely that the joy of the ice rink in the backyard or the spectacle of skijoring will soon die out, but it is easy to see how warm winters will be an obstacle to this and other winter sports and activities in the near future. Enough days without good ice, and it might not be worth setting up that ice rink. Enough canceled community winter sports events, and towns and villages can decide to do something completely different.

Despite the challenges, Valentiner does not throw in the towel. He says it takes months to organize the skijoring competition in Whitefish, including the sponsors and suppliers. One day last year, he put more than 300 miles on his truck driving around northwest Montana and trying to get people to sponsor the event. More than a few warm, dry, frustrating winters are needed to derail his love for the sport and the community that has emerged.

“The weather is always a concern, it’s always in your head when you start planning,” he says. “But when you get that good snowy year, it’s just a pleasure to set up the event.”