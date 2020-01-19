“Bigg Boss 13” is changing in the final stage of a controversial reality show with enemies becoming friends and turning friends into lovers.

“Bigg Boss 13” has become the most successful season in the history of the reality show, where stars ditch phones and lock inside the “Bigg Boss” house.

There were great fights, roommates using explicit language, and there were many explosions that often led to a physical quarrel. In fact, it is also the season in which maximum tasks have been suspended or completed.

Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaz Gill contestants changed their strategies in the last stage of the show

As the exhibition approaches its final, the contestants can see how they are changing their strategies and game plans.

Not long ago, Sidharth Shukla has earned the reputation of being an “angry young man” in the “Bigg Boss” house because of his explosions and fights. Now comes a different and fun side of the actor, which the audience appreciates.

There is also a love story on Siddarth’s “Bigg Boss”. He prepares a report on his detention with competing Shehnaz Gill.

Shehnaz began as a show entertainer and later became a reflection of an obsessed lover. She brought out countless shades of her personality, from an emotional person to the possession of people around her. At this point, the attention she receives from Sidharth is arousing and openly confessed to her love for him.

Stash Rashami Desai in Season 13’s “Bigg Boss” brought her personal life out – from her fight during bankruptcy days, her role as a landlord, her love story with Arhaan Khan, her family problems, and her troubled relationship. with Sidharth.

Rashami, originally referred to as a confused player, found her place in the show and becomes stronger every day. In fact, he meets Sidharth. They finally buried the ax. Focusing on their hot arguments at Bigg Boss, things seem to have changed and #SidRa fans are excited about the new connection.

Rashami’s niece and nephew were instrumental in initiating the connection between the actress and Sidharth. The children made these two contestants “embrace” their differences. Now he shows his emotional side, wisdom, when he suggests that Šehnaz slowly pass in love and open up his own struggle.

Paras Chhabra has entered the show as “Sanskari Playboy”, but is now loyal to Mahira Sharma. They are “more than friends”. They often see him standing up.

Born in Jammu, Asim Riaz proved to be the ultimate boy of the Bigg Boss season 13 posters. Asim began his journey at the show as a “vanilla” boy, doing his perfectly carved body and rapping skills, and then gradually turning into an angry young boy “Bigg Boss” with his constant narrative stories with other roommates.

Now he shows his funny side through his inserts and his bond with his close friend Rashami. There is also a love angle in his story.

Recently, actor Parag Tyagi told Asim that former roommate Himanshi Khurana had broken up with him. Several reports suggest that Himanshi will enter the show again for a special segment, suggesting that the audience might see more of this love story in the coming days.

There have also been reports that the show, organized by superstar Salman Khan, has another extension. The spectacular finals were scheduled to take place on 16 February, but will now take place on 28 February.

