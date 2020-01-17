Koimoi 2019 audience poll: While renowned actors in the industry remain under the radar, fans expect B’Towne debuts every year. Last year there were some contributions, others promising, while others showed disappointment. But who remained your favorite?

From Siddhant Chaturvedi at Gully Boy to Abhimanyu Dassani at Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, check out some of the best debutants of 2019:

Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher (Gully Boy)

Siddhant Chaturvedi known for his stint at Inside Edge, embarked on Bollywood with Gully Boy. His character, MC Sher, drew attention and leaps and bounds so that his supporting character overshadowed Ranve Singh, who played the lead role in the film. Sid is looking forward to some biggies like his next with Ananya Panday-Deepika Padukone, the Excel entertainment project and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Indeed, a good debut year!

Abhimanyu Dassani As Surya Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut alongside Radhika Madan’s television fame in an action flick of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hot. The Stellar Child received praise for his super successful portrayal, and the film even received a steady ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. Could there be a better start? We are now looking forward to his upcoming projects because the actor has earned a promising place.

Karan Sehgal (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas)

Expectations from Karan Deol were on the same level, given the fact that he is the son of Sun Deol, who is known for his work forever. But we had to witness the romantic side of the stellar boy, which really didn’t affect the audience in chord.

Karan Kapadia As Hanif (empty)

Karan Kapadia, nephew of Dimple Kapadia, debuted with the action thriller Blank, who also played Sunny Deol. The movie even had a special song with Akshay Kumar, but unfortunately! Karan and the film failed to win praise or an impression on the audience.

Zaheer Iqbal As Kabir Kaul

While the pre-release was quite impressive, the main superstars even took root in the trailer and the promotional materials of the film. Although Zaheer turned out to be decent with his acting skills, the madness and buzz of the actor remained at the bottom after the Notebook was released.

