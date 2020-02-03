From Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, vote for your favorite animal print look

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: While Bollywood actors are known for creating fashion trends that are followed by millions, most trends are gender specific. But animal print outfits are something Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor have shaken with immense ease! Now in Koimoi we have created our exclusive compilation of 2019 looks that these Bollywood fashion icons have set and you are free to choose your favorites!

1. Ranveer Singh:

Trust actor Gully Boy to wear the most unimaginable looks like a pro! And so, when Ranveer Singh comes out with this 3-piece suit coordinated with leopard print, we are not astonished. With two gold chains and exclusive square sunglasses, Ranveer wore the look with envy.

2. Malaika Arora:

The girl Chhaiya Chhaiya is definitely one of the greatest Bollywood fashionistas and has clearly done justice to the phrase that “age is just a number.” The actress was dressed in a one-piece leopard balloon. The outfit had a huge belt around the waist and an elongated detail of the left shoulder, which gave his outfit a nervous look. The outfit clung to all the right places highlighting its curves to the best. Malaika kept her jewelry to a minimum with a black pendant with beads and some delicate rings. In one of the looks, Malaika also completed her look with a huge hair ribbon with bow.

3. Shahid Kapoor:

The Kabir Singh actor never ceases to impress us with his fashion choices. And so, when the actors came out in a 3-piece suit with zebra print, we were surprised by the soft Shahid Kapoor. With a plain black shirt inside the zebra print shirt, Shahid combined his outfit with zebra print pants that had a thick black stripe on the outside. Keeping it subtle, Shahid opted for black boots with a subtle relief on them.

4. Shilpa Shetty:

With your hourglass figure, make Shilpa Shetty use anything, and the lady kills the look. And this time, its shoulderless zipper with leopard print is what has caught our attention. With a ruffled neck and gold bracelets, Shilpa kept her tassels in loose curls. He completed the look with ankle high boots. Shilpa kept her minimalist makeup and used eye-catching earrings.

5. Karan Johar:

Karan Johar is the only man apart from Ranveer Singh who has no qualms about wearing the most extravagant outfits as a boss. And that is exactly what he did when he was recently seen in Italy during the recognition of Takht. Wearing a large leopard fur jacket over black pants, Karan had used a wool coat as a silencer to complete her look. KJo’s outfit with his outfit was the black sunglasses with a square frame.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Wearing the appearance and loot of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the dream of every girl in the country. Then, when Kareena was seen in this zebra print jacket combined with black pants, fans went crazy. Turning the outfit on, Bebo wore a transparent white round neck bralette inside. Keeping his makeup to a minimum with his characteristic kohl eyes and the perfect winged eyeliner, Bebo abandoned any type of jewelry and let the outfit speak.

