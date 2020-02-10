From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan, vote for your favorite Hunk fashion of 2019

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: While this year’s women have given us some absolute treats, the B’Town men have also given their best. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan among others; Each of these actors has launched some incredible fashion options and we can’t decide who won.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, check out the 2019 Favorite Fashion Hunk contestants below:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving us a super elegant look over the past year. From his white outfit at the Filmfare Awards to his super creative promotional looks before Dream Girl, Bala and other films, the actor has surprised us several times.

Ranveer singh

Do you want to know how to go crazy? There is no better option than to be inspired by Ranveer Singh. From his retro look, with literally wild prints to his pony hats and looks, the actor has always left the box and created fashionista avatars that we can’t even think about. When it comes to choosing your outfit, we bet there is no actor who thinks about getting so bold.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has also opted for some amazing outfits over the past year, and everything can be classified into classics! Not only in terms of the western aspect, but the Uri actor also gave some important fashion goals in terms of his traditional attires. You can always go to Vicky’s feed if you want inspiration for festive and wedding looks.

Shahid kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has nailed the prints like no other, and has really made some heads turn. The actor put his best foot forward during the promotions of Kabir Singh, and we knew that the actor had returned to the game. It seems that as Kapoor ages, his appearance seems to be younger and younger.

Kartik Aaryan

Last year has been incredible for Kartik Aaryan, not only in terms of his consecutive announcements, but also in terms of his style choices. The actor has often opted for simple looks, but still managed to catch his eyes.

Shahrukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan may have been away from the big screens for a while, but he manages to have our eyes on him at each of his exits. From the birthday party to Diwali nights and awards nights, SRK has been influencing us with its killer appearance. Who can guess who is over 50 years old?

Saif Ali Khan

Last but not least, the royal family member who throws some real options when it comes to his outfits. From her traditional festive attire to her pantsuit look, Saif Ali Khan has been a great inspiration for fashion. To add, he knows exactly how to complement the look of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and that remains one of our favorite parts!

