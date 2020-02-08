From Priyanka Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, here are the best pictures from election day

Over 1.47 million people can exercise their right to vote in polls that determine the fate of 672 candidates. According to Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO), there are over 81 lakh voters, 66.80 lakh voters and 869 third sex voters.

Around 2.33 Lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group, 2.04 Lakh voters are seniors aged 80 and over, and there are 11,608 official voters, according to official sources.

Security forces closely monitored the 70 constituencies, and police and paramilitary personnel carried out an “additional guard” in sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri.

Prominent candidates in the fight include Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha from the AAP; four former mayors – Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram – the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of the Congress President of Delhi, Subhash Chopra.

