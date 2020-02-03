From Mirzapur to Pati Patni Aur Woh, these 11 memes on the Amazon Prime Instagram channel will make you ROFL!

Amazon’s Prime Video India seems to have started the year 2020 with serious goals to further entertain the audience. Just a few days ago, they announced their list for the year and were excited about the names of 14 upcoming and interesting shows that include Mirzapur 2 this year.

While the first, that is, the Forgotten Army premiered on January 24 and is being loved by everyone, another Afsos is scheduled for February 7.

But that is not enough! Prime Video IN is committed to entertaining fans even on social networks. If you follow Prime Video IN on Instagram, you should have noticed that the official channel has really lifted its memes game. From Mirzapur 2 to The Family Man, 3 Idiots to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Prime Video IN’s Instagram channel has a meme about everything and will make you ROFL! Check out some of the best.

1] That is as legitimate as it gets! It’s not like that?

2] Just imagine!

Even Divyendu Sharma, aka Munna, could not stop laughing and replied: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha” Aaj Raja is lamb banwainge !! “

3] We can totally feel what Kaleen Bhaiyya is going through. Hahaha

4] PATI PATNI AUR WOH. No, it is not edited: P

5] It turns out that Prime does not have one but many “Pati Patni Aur Woh”

6] However, the BROMAnce of the Forgotten Army!

7] It turns out that each of us is a Srikant on Instagram.

8] Be a poet like Rancho!

9] The truth has been told!

10] Wait! What?

11] Can you see it? Do not! You can feel it!

Aren’t these funny?

