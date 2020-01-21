Koimoi 2019 audience poll: 2019 was a step forward in a revolution in online content, and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5 and AltBalaji have completely changed the face of digital entertainment. From Manoy Bajpayee’s man from family husband to Jitendra Kumara factory in Kota, here is a list of some of our favorite web show actors. By adding to our exclusive audience polls, here are the most popular Web Series Actors last year. But who actually made the slice in your impression list?

Arjun Mathur (Karan Mehra) – Made in heaven

Arjun Mathur essays on the role of a homosexual who does not escape his truth and carries his identity. Mathur plunged into the character quite convincingly, and we loved the fact that he was ready to face all the consequences of what had happened after his little secret was out.

The character of Arjun Mathur also managed a wedding shop with the Shobita Dhulipala emblem. They both formed a good team and were among themselves when needed. Arjun also has a soft side that touches your heart.

Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwary) – Family man

Easily one of the best written characters of the year. Spy and family man find it difficult to combine crack and Raj & DK wrote their work phenomenally. Sickle is an intelligent spy, an emotional person and a sensitive family man.

The best part of his character was that he used his espionage properties to solve difficult situations at home and vice versa. Manoj Bajpayee made the character unforgettable by his performance.

Amol Parashar (Chitvan Sharma) – TVF Triple Season 2

Amol’s character is called Chitvan Sharma and was one of the most colorful web characters of all time. His entire transformation from carefree in the first season to responsible in season 2 has won hearts on the Internet. Although his humor and joke have not changed a bit from season 1 to 2, the best part of his character is that he accepts his shortcomings and that makes him amazing!

Sumeet Vyas (Chandan Sharma) – TVF triplets season 2

The character Sumeet is called Chandan Sharma and is the most beautiful but most complex character of all time. He is beautiful and confused like any other sibling, but will give you the most realistic advice if needed. Chandan is an excellent writer on the show, but nothing is planned about his life.

Vikrant Massey (Aditya Sharma) – criminal justice

Drama in the courtroom is hard to crack and harder to enact. Vikrant Massey gets into his character in this thrilling ride with all his muscles under control. Vikrant changes his shades from angry to fear, sad to introvert and you can see the talent he supports. The show has amazing performances by Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff, Vikrant shines brightly. The show is an adaptation, and Vikrant’s task was to meet certain expectations, and we must say that it is entirely convenient to them. Watch out for scenes in the courtroom where the one is.

Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv)

Dhruva’s character is one of the most realistic characters we’ve ever experienced. With each dialogue, you can feel the intensity of its character, and its emotions are raw and rare. If you are a girl, Dhruv of Trivia will help you understand how a guy feels in a relationship and for boys, so you will be on a different level with him. The way Dhruv Sehgal treats a character is commendable and must be taken into account.

Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu Bhaiyya) – Kota factory

Jeetu Bhaiya is undoubtedly the best character of 2019. His dialogue will make you think twice. It plays the character of Jeetu bhaiya, who teaches small children who come to Kota to decipher the IIT. His character is quite complex, but he plays it beautifully and makes you sure you choose your career.

Rajesh Tailang (Bhupendra Singh) – crime in Delhi

Crime in Delhi was one of the most difficult series in 2019. Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, this story is taken from the perception of the police working on the case. Rajesh Tailang in the series secretly shone and his performance was quite nervous.

