From Manikarnika by Kangana Ranaut to Super 30 by Hrithik Roshan – Full list of nominations!

With the beginning of the year, another gala event sounds: the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards, which will take place on February 15 in Guwahati. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, among others, competing for the crown of Best Actor to Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink), Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) for Best Direction, the list of nominations is out and we cannot continue More calm

From Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika to Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy: see the full list of nominations for the 2020 Filmfare Awards below:

Best original story

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala

Mangal Mission – Jagan Shakti,

Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma

Best screenplay

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy – Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Mangal Mission – R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh – Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 – Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma

Better dialogue

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Bala – Niren Bhatt

Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma

Super 30 – Sanjeev Dutta

Best debut director

Aditya Dhar for URI: The Surgical Strike

Jagan Shakti for Mission Mangal

Raaj Shaandilyaa for Dream Girl

Raj Mehta for Good Newwz

Gopi Puthran for Mardaani 2

Tushar Hiranandani for Saand Ki Aankh

Best debut (female)

Ananya Panday for Student of the Year 2

Pranutan Bahl for Notebook

Sutaria Tara for Student of year 2

Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3

Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal

Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Best debut (male)

Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Meezaan Jaffrey for Malaal

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Vardhan Puri for Yeh Saali Aashiqui,

Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2

Zaheer Iqbal for Notebook.

Best music album

Bharat – Vishal Shekhar

Gully Boy – Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh: Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank – Pritam

Kesari – Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal

The best lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kalank Nahi (Kalank),

Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega of Gully Boy,

Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali of Kabir Singh,

Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti in Kesari,

Mithoon for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage of Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi for Ve Mahi from Kesari.

Best Reproduction Singer (Woman)

Neha Bhasin for Chashni (Bharat)

Thakur lamp for Mere Sohneya by Kabir Singh

Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo de War,

Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for Ghar More Pardesiya of Kalank

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for Baby Gold by Saand Ki Aankh.

Best Male Reproduction Singer

Arijit Singh for Kalank’s main song Kalank Nahi

Arijit Singh for Ve Mahi from Kesari

Nakash Aziz for slow motion of Bharat

B Praak for Teri Mitti of Kesari

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali by Kabir Singh.

Best actress in a supporting role

Amrita Singh – Badla

Amruta Subhash – Gully Boy

Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

Madhuri Dixit – Kalank

Seema Pahwa – Bullet

Zaira Wasim – The sky is pink

Best actor in a supporting role

Diljit Dosanjh – Good Newwz

Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Manoj Pahwa – Article 15

Ranveer Shorey – Sonchiriya

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

Vijay Verma – Gully Boy

Best movie (criticism)

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala

Photography – Ritesh Batra

Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey

The sky is pink – Shonali Bose

The best movie

Chhichhore

Gully boy

Mission Mangal

URI: the surgical blow

War

Best director

Aditya Dhar – Uri

Jagan Shakti – Mangal Mission

Nitesh Tiwari – Chhichhore

Siddharth Anand – War

Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

Best critical actresses

Bhumi Pednekar – Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar – Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut – Judge Hall Kya

Radhika Madan – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Sanya Malhotra – Photography

Taapsee Pannu – Saand Ki Aankh

Best actress in a leading role

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

Kangana Ranaut – Judge Hall Kya

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Good Newwz

Priyanka Chopra – The sky is pink

Rani Mukerji – Mardaani 2

Vidya Balan – Mangal Mission

Best actor in a lead role

Akshay Kumar – Kesari

Ayushmann Khurrana – Bala

Hrithik Roshan – Super 30

Shahid Kapoor – Kabir Singh

Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy

Vicky Kaushal – Uri

Best critical actors

Akshaye Khanna – Article 375

Ayushmann Khurrana – Article 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Photography

Rajkummar Rao – Judge Hall Kya

