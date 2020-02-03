With the beginning of the year, another gala event sounds: the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards, which will take place on February 15 in Guwahati. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, among others, competing for the crown of Best Actor to Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink), Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) for Best Direction, the list of nominations is out and we cannot continue More calm
From Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika to Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy: see the full list of nominations for the 2020 Filmfare Awards below:
Filmfare Awards 2020: from Manikarnika by Kangana Ranaut to Super 30 by Hrithik Roshan: Full list of nominations
Best original story
Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy – Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala
Mangal Mission – Jagan Shakti,
Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma
Best screenplay
Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Gully Boy – Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Mangal Mission – R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi
Saand Ki Aankh – Balwinder Singh Janjua
Section 375 – Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl
Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma
Better dialogue
Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Bala – Niren Bhatt
Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy – Vijay Maurya
Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma
Super 30 – Sanjeev Dutta
Best debut director
Aditya Dhar for URI: The Surgical Strike
Jagan Shakti for Mission Mangal
Raaj Shaandilyaa for Dream Girl
Raj Mehta for Good Newwz
Gopi Puthran for Mardaani 2
Tushar Hiranandani for Saand Ki Aankh
Best debut (female)
Ananya Panday for Student of the Year 2
Pranutan Bahl for Notebook
Sutaria Tara for Student of year 2
Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3
Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal
Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui
Best debut (male)
Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Meezaan Jaffrey for Malaal
Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Vardhan Puri for Yeh Saali Aashiqui,
Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2
Zaheer Iqbal for Notebook.
Best music album
Bharat – Vishal Shekhar
Gully Boy – Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar
Kabir Singh: Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva
Kalank – Pritam
Kesari – Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal
The best lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kalank Nahi (Kalank),
Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega of Gully Boy,
Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali of Kabir Singh,
Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti in Kesari,
Mithoon for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage of Kabir Singh
Tanishk Bagchi for Ve Mahi from Kesari.
Best Reproduction Singer (Woman)
Neha Bhasin for Chashni (Bharat)
Thakur lamp for Mere Sohneya by Kabir Singh
Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo de War,
Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)
Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for Ghar More Pardesiya of Kalank
Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for Baby Gold by Saand Ki Aankh.
Best Male Reproduction Singer
Arijit Singh for Kalank’s main song Kalank Nahi
Arijit Singh for Ve Mahi from Kesari
Nakash Aziz for slow motion of Bharat
B Praak for Teri Mitti of Kesari
Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali by Kabir Singh.
Best actress in a supporting role
Amrita Singh – Badla
Amruta Subhash – Gully Boy
Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh
Madhuri Dixit – Kalank
Seema Pahwa – Bullet
Zaira Wasim – The sky is pink
Best actor in a supporting role
Diljit Dosanjh – Good Newwz
Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Manoj Pahwa – Article 15
Ranveer Shorey – Sonchiriya
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy
Vijay Verma – Gully Boy
Best movie (criticism)
Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala
Photography – Ritesh Batra
Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey
The sky is pink – Shonali Bose
The best movie
Chhichhore
Gully boy
Mission Mangal
URI: the surgical blow
War
Best director
Aditya Dhar – Uri
Jagan Shakti – Mangal Mission
Nitesh Tiwari – Chhichhore
Siddharth Anand – War
Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy
Best critical actresses
Bhumi Pednekar – Sonchiriya
Bhumi Pednekar – Saand Ki Aankh
Kangana Ranaut – Judge Hall Kya
Radhika Madan – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Sanya Malhotra – Photography
Taapsee Pannu – Saand Ki Aankh
Best actress in a leading role
Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy
Kangana Ranaut – Judge Hall Kya
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Good Newwz
Priyanka Chopra – The sky is pink
Rani Mukerji – Mardaani 2
Vidya Balan – Mangal Mission
Best actor in a lead role
Akshay Kumar – Kesari
Ayushmann Khurrana – Bala
Hrithik Roshan – Super 30
Shahid Kapoor – Kabir Singh
Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy
Vicky Kaushal – Uri
Best critical actors
Akshaye Khanna – Article 375
Ayushmann Khurrana – Article 15
Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Photography
Rajkummar Rao – Judge Hall Kya
Congratulations to all the artists who made the cut. We want the best man to grab everything!
Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!