From Mahhi Vij, Divya Agarwal to Sambhavna Seth, SLAM celebrities Melvin Louis; Last share a cryptic message too!

Today it came as a surprise when former Bigg Boss contestant, Sana Khan, confirmed the news of her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis’s boyfriend. She also claimed that she cheated on him, and celebrities like Mahhi

Vij, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Sambhavna Seth, among others, have now reacted to the line.

Separation of Sana Khan:

Sana turned to her social media account to give the news, that she even saw the picture of Melvin Louis covered with an emoji that can be seen throwing up. That’s not all, the diva even threatened her new girlfriend to reveal her name, so that people in the Industry knew the truth and stopped collaborating with her.

For this, several of his friends from the industry went to the comments section and got his support.

“Sana I love you! May the force be with you … Such men should die, I’m not kidding, I hate the men / women who cheat … just tell us we don’t love you and then leave! I don’t know how complicated that is to understand … But I know one thing you are very brave to talk about! You deserve something better, ”wrote Divya Agarwal, Splitsvilla’s famous fame.

Divya’s boyfriend, Varun Sood, also commented on the post and wrote “More power to you”

Actress Mahhi Vij wrote: “U r my strong girl, I want my daughter to be like you. When Tara grows up, I have an example: go to Sana Massi, don’t let anyone defeat you as a warrior. “

Sambhavna Seth commented: “My God … I can understand what you must have been through … ura strong girl @ sanakhaan21 … One can take anything in life, but your man cheating on you is something you can’t stand at all … sending you love and more power “

Check out Sana Khan’s post below:

Meanwhile, Melvin Louis also went to his Instagram to share a cryptic publication, in which he put on a personalized t-shirt that said: ‘bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi’ and captioned the publication as: “For the victory #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail “

Now we are only confused with exactly what is happening, but clearly it is not something very nice!

