Arjun Rampal is like fine wine. The actor has improved with age and still melts the hearts of women across the country. Whether it is his deep baritone voice, or his fascinating personality, his harsh appearance, or his affection for his love for lady, the actor causes women to be weak in her knees. When he is not acting, does not model or produce, Rampal takes time to help the animals. He joined PETA and called for animal welfare.

The actor’s love for a rich and great lifestyle is well known. The actor likes the best of everything. From the finest men’s fashion watches to the latest car models, it has a taste for grandeur. If the actor loves so many films, he fights with pen dishes and tries new kitchens, which naturally led him to open his own restaurant in Delhi. Hotel Samrat features a restaurant with lounge and LAP bar, owned by Arjun Rampal.

From lip dishes to luxury watches, Sybarite Lifestyle Decoded by Arjun Rampal

The actor put the creation of this wonderful place in his heart and soul and reflects his taste in a great and extravagant way of life. His style and preferences are reflected in all his possessions. The actor is a fan of Timex American Document watches. The uniqueness of the watch and its grandeur is evoked by the actor. Timex introduced this collection with the craftsmanship of American watchmakers and Swiss quartz machines to produce world-class watches. Timex is one of the best platforms to buy men’s wristwatches online. The brand has existed for 165 years and has built a reputation for its performance and desire to be the best at what it does.

The actor graduated from Hindu College in Delhi in the 1990s and has a special connection with the city. He has many friends here, and he believed that Delhi did not have a place that perfectly combined the right environment, music and food. This inspired him to open his very first restaurant in the country’s capital. LAP stands for Lounge and Play. He has AD Singh, a Delhi based restorer, as a Rampal partner. They both came up with an idea on one of their travels.

The salon radiates luxury and comfort. It covers an area of ​​17,000 square feet and has two different sections. One is the ‘Members Only’ section, while the other provides a 10,500 square-foot dining room. The interiors of this place were made by Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan and Mehr Jesia, former wife of Arjun. The furniture was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and Rohit Bal. Rampal came out with the creation of a top nightclub where people from the creative world can meet.

This members-only club passes between the nightclub and the lounge. It also has six home DJs to entertain you with great music. Rampal takes his music very seriously and personally ensured that the quality of the music at LAB is the best in town. It also plans to use the restaurant as a platform to highlight young music talents.

