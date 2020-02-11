From Lagaan to Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s most memorable characters find place in a cartoonist’s famous calendar

Each character portrayed by superstar Aamir Khan stays fresh in our memory and continues to win our hearts. From Lagaan to PK and now, with his next movie Laal Singh Chaddha, every character he has played is still fresh. Recently, a famous cartoonist Manoj Sinha created a calendar with the cartoon of all the characters that the superstar actor brought to life on the screen.

The artist made sure that he presented the special gift to the actor and flew to Bombay for the same. Aamir also took some time from his agenda and met him and accepted the sweetest gift. The calendar captures all the classic characters, from PK, Andaz Apna Apna to Dangal and even Laal Singh Chaddha, who is creating all the fuss among the audience.

The actor has always delighted his fans with some great films like Dangal that shook both the Indian and foreign box office, especially in China. With notable roles and victories at the box office, which have been a constant for Aamir, the superstar will be seen in a different avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir’s next one is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is surely the Christmas gift she is carrying for fans.

Meanwhile, his Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and is directed by Advait Chandan.

