From Gully Boy, Kabir Singh to Bala, VOTE for the best address

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: “A ship is as good as its captain and a movie is as good as its director.” From Gully Boy of Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Singh of Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Bala de Amar Kaushik, let’s take a look at the nominations for the best address of 2019.

Check out our exclusive list of the best film directors of last year and vote for your favorite now!

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: from Gully Boy, Kabir Singh to Bala, VOTE for Best Direction

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Aditya Dhar leads this cinematic cyclone by mixing a bit of reality and a certain dose of fiction. The realistic approach works very well, but the fiction could have been better. Because of this, there is still a disturbing wave in his mind regarding the likeness of the film. You want to love the movie and deserve every bit of respect. Dhar makes an impressive debut and Bollywood gets a director to look at in the near future.

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

If Zoya Akhtar can celebrate the way of life of elitists, she can also glorify the streets, it’s all about history. From Luck by chance to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and now Gully Boy, nobody in Bollywood understands the characters as Zoya does. Even in this movie, he has gotten into the life of the slums to present them as real as they are.

Sujoy Ghosh (Badla)

Sujoy Ghosh has adapted the script to design it on that irresolvable issue of logical reasoning. He directs the narration considering that, after a while, not everything will be about “who is the murderer?”.

Anurag Singh (Kesari)

Anurag Singh has delivered films that are worth talking about in the Punjabi film industry and his address is also brilliant in this. Two things for which his direction is hindered are the lousy accumulation of the first half of the story and its lazy edition.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Kabir Singh)

The address of Sandeep Reddy Vanga is minus any commitment. Extract a first level performance from Shahid; ensures that the drama is not forced and is not more than required. A good amount of humor also makes the 171-minute film an entertaining journey. It becomes easy with the rhythm of the movie, which sometimes presents itself as an obstacle to it.

Anubhav Sinha (article 15)

Anubhav Sinha, after Mulk, has strengthened his position in his “socio-political” zone with Article 15. When dealing with such boring nuances, Sinha never tries to make this film look “beautiful.” Beauty lies in the redemption caused by its narrative.

Prakash Kovelamudi (Judge Hai Kya)

Director Prakash Kovelamudi, with this movie, has done something unique for Bollywood. We have seen attractive images with an intelligent narrative, but this has a totally crazy plot backed with a skillful direction. There are many stressful things that happen in the story, but the director makes sure they at least look good. Mixing the blood with the gulaal of Holi, playing amazingly with the lights, is a mixture that Prakash has maintained throughout the film.

Nikkhil Advani (Batla House)

Nikkhil Advani returned after a sabbatical year of more than 4 years and simply glides smoothly over his experience at the table. It does not become too real to ruin the experience of looking; opt for a stable camera job even through narrow lanes instead of shaking things up. I could have easily used John’s machismo to exaggerate the sequences, but he takes a subtle and intelligent route.

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

When Nitesh Tiwari directed Aamir Khan’s Dangal, there were people who did not give him the credit as much as he should have done. But with Chhichhore, all doubts that he has come a long way in Bollywood should vanish. Except for a couple of loopholes, mention above, this is a complete package as an artist.

Ajay Bahl (Section 375)

Ajay Bahl, who previously directed a B.A. Pass, it rises high as a director. Bahl handles the distant shots very well in the courtroom sequences, smooth scrolling. Things get a little shaky at times, but fortunately such situations are few.

Siddharth Anand (War)

Siddharth Anand does this second time in a row after Bang Bang! Amazing places, brilliant action, superlative cast with a weak history. There were no major complaints with Siddharth Anand as director, as he managed to keep the large scale very well. In addition, the bridge shots he used definitely created an impact.

Amar Kaushik (Bala)

Amar Kaushik, after Stree, captures the correct essence of another small town story. Now, two movies later, I’m sure of one thing, Amar is very clear about making his stars look naturally good. He never makes them “act” and lets the dialogues flow in a conversational way.

