From Gully Boy by Ranveer Singh, Kesari by Akshay Kumar to Kabir Singh by Shahid Kapoor, VOTE for the best movie

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: Upon reaching the final maximum of our annual awards, we take a look at the movies that made it memorable last year. From Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, the year was full of wonderful stories.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Film of 2019:

Uri: the surgical blow

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a story of courage told with the utmost honesty. The disciplined performance of Vicky Kaushal and the way to balance tensions, emotions make this a movie that you can not miss.

Gully boy

Gully Boy is a unique movie on the blue moon! Rarely comes a movie that perfects almost everything. This is an interpretation of emotions at their best. It’s not just about rap music, it’s about humanity and achieving your dreams.

Badla

Not only does Badla keep you hooked until the end, it destroys your illusion of “I have predicted the climax.” Drama that numbs the mind in an exceptional way and that is burning slowly and in those last minutes, it explodes like a good dream.

Kesari

Kesari is a brave representation of courage. Akshay Kumar’s streak in delivering memorable performances will not end soon. Akshay Kumar gives everything to the character and pays very well.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh gives Shahid Kapoor another chance to prove himself once again how brilliant an actor is. It is not Shahid who shines alone, it is a team movie where everyone contributes perfectly to the narrative. Highly recommended!

Super 30

Super 30 surely has the heart in its right place, that is, in the head. The fascinating performance of Hrithik Roshan keeps the intrigue. Look at him for what he has to say, instead of what he shows.

War

Watch War it for its action and style. Hollywood comes up with such actors and if you want to see how Bollywood has done it, cheer up. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff offer memorable performances.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is a blatant, crazy and crazy fun. A comedy proper, without a mixture of any other genre, after centuries. It was a perfect holiday clock!

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal represents a mission that shows an achievement that everyone is proud of. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and other actors do a wonderful job of showing this true story on the screen.

Dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl not only bursts stress, but also reminds you how badly Bollywood was missing a well-written comedy movie.

