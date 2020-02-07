From Garmi, the main song of Malang’s To Love Aaj Kal’s Haan Main Galat – VOTE NOW!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020: New month, some of the new songs: from Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang, Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Haan Main Galat and Nora Fatehi’s Garmi and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled The January 2020.

Those who are new here, keep in mind that this is not like regular countdown lists, because in this you can choose your favorite song instead of going with a default list.

Muqabla (Street Dancer 3D)

It is the same song that we love Prabhudheva but with a different touch. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are making it a very wonderful interpretation with their sick movements. Muqabala is one of Prabhudheva’s most beloved songs and watching him dance again is like a dream come true. Dressed in white, it is Varun Dhawan v / s Prabhudheva and we would definitely like to see who wins.

Malang title track (Malang)

The song features the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha. From the romantic scenes at the party to the bike, and the selfies, every moment has been used wonderfully to show your equation. The lyrics have been written by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya, while the song has been sung and composed by Ved Sharma.

Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal)

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the lyrics of this song are written by Irshad Kamil. Pritam has composed the music of this song and will become his favorite the moment he first listens to it. In addition to the tuned saxophone and optimistic melodies, the choreography of the song is also quite peculiar.

Shahyad (Love Aaj Kal)

Shayad is composed of Pritam and the lyrics are written by the well-known lyricist, Irshad Kamil. Arijit Singh has played Shayad’s fascinating song and his husky and meliflua voice will play the right chord with his heart. Shayad has all the sensations of falling in love and living with the thoughts and dreams of that special person.

Gabru (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

The song begins with the entry of Ayushmann at the wedding venue and continues with his breakdance steps. The rhythms are quite lively and they would charge you for getting up and dancing. The song shows the chemistry between Ayushmann and Jitendra and how they are making Gajraj understand their unique love. The best part of the song is the dance joke between Ayushmann and Gajraj, you just CAN’T miss that!

Garmi (Street Dancer 3D)

Garmi composed by Badshah who also sang along with the popular singer Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are written by Badshah himself. The rhythms are catchy and you’ll find yourself listening to this track in a loop. It is also a perfect number for everyone to enjoy during New Year’s Eve.

Ole Ole 2.0 (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Ole Ole 2.0 is a recreated version of one of Saif’s songs from the 90s. Yeh Dillagi’s song starring himself was a cult song in itself and the new version with a contemporary twist will also impress you. While remakes can sometimes be disappointing, what makes this song entertaining is watching Saif dance in the recreated version as well.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This Kesari song will surely leave you with watery eyes. This emotional song, sung by B Praak, is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries at the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feeling of patriotism.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unknown Warrior)

The song has been filmed on a splendid level and, whether on a stage of dance, music or cinematography, everything is very good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level.

Shaitan Ka Saalaa (Housefull 4)

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar that features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as “Raavan.” The song shows version 1419 of Akshay Kumar with his father as a king who seems to be tired of his womanizing habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ throughout the song is having a gala with girls. There are some fun moments with the tremendous expressions of Akshay, a look at Kriti Sanon.

