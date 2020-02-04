From Doc to politician, Patrick Dempsey plans his comeback on TV

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey goes from TV doctor to TV politician. E! News has taught that the former Grey’s Anatomy star will shine in the new CBS pilot Ways & Means and will also serve as executive producer.

The potential new series – one of many that is already under discussion at CBS – follows a powerful congressman who has lost faith in politics and is beginning to work in secret with a young congresswoman from the opposing party hoping to get rid of the stalled system. undermine that he has helped create. Together they could save American politics … if they don’t get caught.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich are writers and executive producers on the project of CBS Television Studios. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi and Tom Lassally are exporting producers. Joannie Burstein is a co-executive producer.

Since leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey appeared on the screen in Bridget Jones’s Baby, in the mini series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and the Italian series Devils.

This would be Dempsey’s first network TV program since his exit Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey was an original cast member of Grey’s Anatomy and played Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd. The actor left Grey’s Anatomy in season 11 of 2015 when his character was killed in a car accident. The exit and death of the character sent shock waves through the fandom.

“It had been long enough,” Dempsey told People in 2016. “It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have gone a few years earlier. I stayed a little longer than I should have “

Since his departure, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo said the two have not spoken.

“We haven’t spoken since he left the show,” Pompeo said. “I have no hard feelings about him, he is a great actor and we have, you know, made the best TV you could make together.”

Grey’s Anatomy is still broadcast on Thursday, 9 p.m. on ABC. The fate of Ways & Means will probably be decided by CBS in May.