From coast to coast in the US: News: KpopStarz

For Monbebe in the US waiting patiently for the start of Monsta X Tour 2020, there might be a chance to see them even faster.

In light of the release of Monsta X’s highly anticipated album All About Luv, the sextet under Starship Entertainment is going to Los Angeles and New York this month for a handful of meet and greets, events and opportunities to see their Monbebe!

All About Luv comes out on February 14 (which is absolutely romantic) and is the first full album of a Korean pop group that has been released entirely in English. Many singles from the album have already been released, including “Middle Of The Night” and “Who Do U Love?” With French Montana.

(Photo: Starship Entertainment)

Lucky Monbebe in Los Angeles, CA has the great opportunity to meet Monsta X on the day All About Luv is released. Tower Records in West Hollywood offers a unique pop-up experience on February 14, with meet & greets and signings at 12:00 and 4:00 PM. A little further in The Roxy, Monsta X will enter the stage for a performance, performance and a Q&A session with fans at 1 p.m.

If you thought this was the end for Hollywood, think again. Monsta X goes to Barnes & Noble in The Grove on February 15 at 3.30 pm for another meet & greet!

(Photo: Starship Entertainment)

East Coast Monbebes, don’t worry – New York will have its own Monsta X the following week. From February 14 to 18, Sony Square will have an exclusive Monsta X activation in their space on Madison Avenue 25 in Manhattan.

And if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to party with Monsta X, this is your chance to find out how enlightened it would be. Epic Records and 106.1 BLI work together to organize a Monsta X album release party, with special guests: Monsta X itself! They will perform 5 songs from All About Luv after a full play through of the newly released album. Tickets for the anticipated event, held on February 19 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, can be purchased here.

On February 20, Monsta X appears in a pop-up experience of All About Luv at the LiveNation store in Manhattan, with a fan event and a performance at Chelsea Music Hall.

Don’t miss your chance to see the history unfold in action! And if you have not yet received tickets for Monsta X WORLD TOUR 2020: US / CANADA, this is your chance.

Keep up to date with the latest news by following Monsta X on their social media!

Monsta X Official Twitter

Monsta X Official Facebook

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.