From cats and dogs to baby snake, China turns to social media to feed pets that are stranded in the virus affected by Wuhan

The hashtag “save the abandoned pets in Wuhan” became Monday’s third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform and received millions of views of people unable to return to the city where the virus was thought to have originated, and others who want to help.

AFP

Last updated: February 3, 2020, 11:12 PM IST

Beijing: The unprecedented quarantine of the virus affected by Wuhan in China has separated millions of their families – and many of their pets, which has led worried owners and friendly strangers to go to social media to care for abandoned animals.

The virus that killed more than 360 in China came into existence during the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions traveled through the country, and the subsequent blockage on Wuhan and central Hubei province has stranded many.

The hashtag “save the abandoned pets in Wuhan” became Monday’s third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform and received millions of views of people unable to return to the city where the virus was thought to have originated, and others who want to help.

“Please help me feed my cat,” a user posted on January 30.

On Monday he used the hashtag to post the happy news that he had found a “young man” who had agreed to feed his cat Maomao.

“In the video chat, after the man opened the door, maomao meowed so miserably, no one has been home for more than a dozen days …” he said.

More than 2,000 people also joined a group founded by the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association on the Chinese QQ chat app to search for “good-hearted people” who want to feed pets left in Wuhan by owners who live in the city unable to enter.

A member on Monday asked if someone would be willing to feed a pet snake. “I’m worried about death,” said the user who posted anonymously. “I didn’t let him hibernate this winter because he’s a baby snake.” This function had no customers from late Monday.

“If cats and dogs are stranded and you can let me in, I can help you feed them with live stream,” Katherine Cui wrote in eastern Zhejiang province – where the city of Wenzhou was placed under a similar lockdown with Wuhan on Sunday.

“I have a lot of pets at home, and a lot of cat food, dog food and cat litter, I know all too well how important fur babies are.”

The urge to save pets comes after several Chinese media reports said that apartment complexes had banned pets from stopping the virus from spreading, as well as unverified reports that people had thrown animals to death for similar reasons.

Although it is believed that the new animal corona virus has crossed over to humans at a Wuhan market known for selling live wildlife, the World Health Organization said on its Weibo account that there is “no evidence that dogs, cats and other pets can catch the novel coronavirus. ”

China is home to a growing population of pet owners, with pet spending in China reaching 170.8 billion yuan ($ 23.7 billion) in 2018, according to a report from Pet Fair Asia and the pet website Goumin.com.

.