From AOC to Whoopi, meet RuPaul’s Drag Race Guest Judges

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Disney +, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jacopo Raule / WireImage, Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Do what Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum all have in common? They will all serve as guest jury members in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

The Emmy-winning series returns for a season 12 on Friday, February 28 with Nicki Minaj connection RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley on the panel. The full list of guest jury members this season: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones, normani, Jeff Goldblum, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Daisy Ridley, Westworld star Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-maker Rachel Bloom, Winnie Harlow and Mean Girls stars Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett.

The premiere will be broadcast during two Friday evenings from Friday 28 February at 8 p.m. on VH1. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked follows.

The return of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes on the heels of RuPaul’s first time with Saturday Night Live and the premiere of his Netflix series AJ & the Queen.

Take a look at the new trailer above. Ru promises a big change in this, AOC makes a participant emotional and Jones works on the catwalk.

Meet the new participants below who will illuminate the stage, lip-sync for their lives or eventually stay away until one is crowned the next drag superstar.

