Koimoi 2019 audience poll: Last year was full of explosive performances by lead actresses, and some of them marked their debut. From Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to Megha Ashish, let’s look at some of the best debutants of 2019.

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Nupur Dubey (Why Cheat India)

Shreya Dhanwanthary was excellent in the second half of the film. In our review, we advised viewers not to miss the crash scene. She looks and feels cute, but excels in scenes that require expressions to be displayed.

Geetika Vidhya Olyan as Soni (Soni)

Like Soni, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan left an impressive mark on the spot. It is very natural and not for a scene that you will feel like a scene. It feels like they’re filming the lives of a few real people without knowing they’re on the camera.

Saloni Batra As Kalpana Ummat

Saloni Batra underlines her character with brilliance. He expresses helplessness very well on his face. Her character is written with respect to the very roots of human nature and depicts it with the utmost sincerity.

Pranutan Bahl as Firdaus Quadri (Notebook)

If the screen looks more beautiful than Kashmir, it’s Pranutan Bahl. She is convinced of her actions and has a booming debut.

Ananya Panday as Shreya Randhawa (Year 2 Student)

Ananya Panday, along with Tara Sutaria, was an enchanting relief in the film. There is no doubt about her seductive presence and she has done it with Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tara Sutaria As Mia (student of year 2)

Tara Sutaria was more a speaker than a spectator in her debut. He gets to fill the emotionally-attach weight in the film.

Megha Ashish As Parmil (Satellite Shankar)

Megha Ashish as a source in the film brought the desired freshness. The South Indian accent was right and looked authentic in its role.

