From Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, vote now for your favorite actor

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: It has been a year to remember with performances like Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh & Ayushmann Khurrana´ from the brilliant trio of Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor category of 2019:

Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Vicky Kaushal offers mature performance without exaggeration, even with a single expression. It’s as easy as Major Vihan and rigorous efforts are visible throughout his screen time. Vihan is vulnerable and this is where Vicky rightly captures the character’s spirit.

Ranveer Singh as Murad (Gully Boy)

Good acting is always about good conflicts because that is what invites good drama. Here, Murad de Ranveer Singh is struggling with his survival in life. He is not your macho hero, he is someone you will find on the streets. Ranveer breaks his own bar by setting the new one so high that he now needs a movie from another level to play it. From his fighting face to his celebratory face, Ranveer continues to unmask the level of talent he has.

Amitabh Bachchan as Badal Gupta (Badla)

Amitabh Bachchan looks crisp and avant-garde and offers performance in similar lines. Thanks to its baritone from another world, you will simply get lost in what it says instead of what you should see. With its innate peculiarities, it manages to carry out this complex role quite easily.

Akshay Kumar as Havaldar Ishar Singh (Kesari)

Akshay Kumar gives everything to the character and pays very well. It is not an easy role to play, but this powerful talent makes sure to carry the entire film on it. It is magnanimous in the action sequences, and there is not a single flaw in regards to combat.

Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra (De De Pyaar De)

Ajay Devgn knows what he is doing and nowhere feels uncomfortable doing it. There is nothing artificial in his character and he tries to act with the greatest honesty.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh)

Shahid Kapoor plays the level he had never done in the past. For many, Haider was his best performance to date, but Kabir Singh challenges that throne. The first was complex, but the second allows the star to express its emotions in a very expressive way.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Ayan Ranjan (Article 15)

With each movie, Ayushmann just showed us how to act is not always about “acting.” In article 15, its long pauses and expressions speak much louder than words.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar (Super 30)

It is not easy to act in a movie like this. A standout for Hrithik Roshan for not losing his mind in a single scene. Perform each scene as the first and excels in them. Yes, the dialect fluctuates from being a cartoon to really nailing it. He has mastered the appearance and the walk, which helps him express himself perfectly.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Karamveer Singh (Dream Girl)

For the second time on the list, we wonder what Ayushmann Khurrana must be thinking before signing each movie, it could surely be “My next will be the best”. Good actors enter the skin of a character, but the bright actors are those characters. Half of the battle was won when Ayushmann decided to make us believe that he can still maintain the tone in a woman’s voice. It is the literal example of a “complete package” in the current generation of actors.

Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Luthria (War)

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the most handsome guy in Bollywood right now. He is elegant, confident and has a different aura around him in this movie. From his walk to the way he winks, Hrithik is very convincing in his role.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Balmukund Shukla (Bala)

If there is a star that leaves you speechless after each of your performances, it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. Not only does he work in his range with each movie, but he adds a million more expressions to the bag of his performance. It pays tribute to the stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, which makes it pleasant with pure unadulterated charm.

