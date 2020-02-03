From Ahan Shetty to Chirag Bajaj, 5 newcomers to watch in Bollywood this year

As every year, this year it will also rain newbies in the city of tinsel. But in the new decade, the formation of debutants is quite impressive. In fact, this year not only the ladies, but even the new men in the block will make it difficult for the public to choose their favorite. And while that happens, from Ahan Shetty to Chirag Bajaj, we bring you 5 new faces that seem quite promising for the big screen this year.

1) Chirag Bajaj

With his striking appearance, great physique and impressive personality, Chirag will be seen making hearts skip a beat with his performance in Khabees. It will begin filming from February until the end of March, and even before its film hits the ground, Chirag has already become the face of ELSAspeak (a Google application) for India. We must say that, being the handsome handsome man, Chirag looks like the complete hero pack among newcomers.

2) Lakshya Lalwani

You will see this heartbreaker who left everyone talking with his season on television testing its waters on the big screen with Dostana 2 by Karan Johar. He will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

3) Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s handsome son, Ahan, has been creating a stir on the Internet with his handsome avatar. And this handsome boy will be seen on the big screen with Tara Sutaria in a movie titled Tadap. His debut film is a new version of the hit Telugu action drama movie called RX100 and is directed by Milan Luthria.

4) Namashi Chakraborty

The youngest son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, has been in the news for several reasons. While preparing to make his film debut with Bad Boy by Raj Kumar Santoshi, the actor is touted as a talent to consider.

5) Priyank Sharma

Another talent that has been noticed this year is Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyank Sharma. in his movie called Sab Kushal Mangal. The talented actor shared screen space with Ravi Kishan’s daughter, Riva. We hope to see it in more interesting movies.

