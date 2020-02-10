Frighten: Innocent Doggo swallows engagement ring from owner but veterinarian saves the day

Pepper, the doggo, was immediately taken to a hospital and an X-ray confirmed that the ring was actually in his belly.



Image credits: Valley Farm Animal Hospital / Facebook.

A vet shared a hilarious post on Twitter after treating a dog who had swallowed a diamond ring.

The incident was reported from South Africa. Pepper, an Australian pointer, accidentally swallowed the owner’s engagement ring.

Pepper was immediately taken to a hospital and an X-ray confirmed that the ring was in his stomach.

The vet successfully pulled out the ring and shared a funny post on Facebook about the incident.

He shared a photo of the dog with the caption: “My name is Pepper. Do I look a little sick? That’s because the vet just gave me something to let me vomit! Not because the vet is a mean man, but because I ate my mother’s engagement ring! ”

The post garnered more than 5000 likes and around 4400 shares. In the comments section of the vet’s post were some hilarious comments and people who triggered similar incidents with their pets.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvfah.info%2Fposts%2F2787280271331788&width=500" width="500" height="745" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

A user wrote: “Poor pup! Thanks for everyone’s success! We had a similar incident with our boxer that ended with surgery, so you were lucky! ”

One person remembered the time his cat ate jewelry.

Another told the story of a 6 month old Beagle who buried a ring. “Took a week and a metal detector to find it!”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.