Friends of Roger Stone publicly apologize as Trump remains noncommittal

A former advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and a long-time friend of Roger Stone confirmed on Wednesday that he was trying to pardon the former Trump employee.

The Pardon Roger Stone group was organized to raise money for Stone and his family, collect signatures for a pardon, and offer the White House an opportunity to discuss grace with Stone’s staff.

“We are raising money, raising awareness and assuring the White House that we are ready to contact if and when they are ready,” said Michael Caputo, the director of the move.

Caputo has not yet contacted the White House or the Justice Department for a stone forgiveness. But the committee is the latest effort in a public and private lobby campaign to convince Trump to apologize to Stone.

Stone, Trump’s longtime political advisor, was convicted of seven charges last year, including congressional lies and witness manipulation. He is due to be sentenced in Washington on February 20 for controversy over political interventions in his case.

The four prosecutors who oversaw Stone’s case retreated in a mass uprising on Tuesday after senior Justice Department officials undermined them by rejecting prosecutors’ recommendation that Stone be held for seven to nine years in prison.

Caputo said the new group has set up a committee to meet with White House officials to discuss a possible pardon if the White House is interested.

“The road is full of dangers: danger to Roger, danger to the President and danger to us,” said Caputo. “It’s a tightrope walk for all of us.”

Trump appeared to be open to a pardon, complained on Twitter that Stone had been treated unfairly, and cheered Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking over” the Stone case.

When Trump was asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he was considering a pardon for Stone, he would not commit to one, but would re-strike the recommended rate.

“I don’t want to say that yet, but I’ll tell you something, people have been viciously and severely injured by these corrupt people,” Trump said of a possible pardon.

He added: “We have murderers, we have murderers everywhere, nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life, his family, his wife, his children. Nine years in prison – that’s a shame. “

The committee collects money in coordination with a charity called Jesus My Amigo Ministries based in Gainesville, Georgia. The charity’s website primarily advertises its efforts to build wells and provide Peru with clean water, and it is unclear why the group partnered with Stone’s allies. The charity’s executive director did not immediately return a call for comment.

Caputo said the other members of the pardon committee were “Rogers old friends,” but he declined to call any of them outside of himself.

Caputo added that the Stone family supported his efforts. A Stone lawyer declined to comment.

The money raised would be used for attorney fees and the Stone family’s bills, Caputo said.

Stone has already raised money for a legal protection fund to pay his legal fees. But he would probably hire new attorneys if he appealed his verdict. If Stone is sentenced to prison, there are concerns about how he and his wife would get on financially, Caputo said.

“You are completely penniless; you have no money,” said Caputo of the Stone family.