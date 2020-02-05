Friends’ Courteney Cox aces Alicia Keys vote for piano – video

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Dang, who knew Courteney Cox, knew the way through the ivory, while the Friends star recently showed her talent on the piano.

Courteney took the keys to get an Alicia Keys stunner out of the cupboard and blew the notes out of the water while she played Tuesday.

And paint us impressed!

While posting the glorious video of her jam on Instagram, Alicia’s latest single Underdog was unmistakable.

But there is a good reason that Courteney played this one.

You see, her partner Johnny McDaid, who is a member of Snow Patrol, wrote and produced the track with Ed Sheeran – with whom he has previously collaborated.

What a support partner Court is, huh?

Court has the appearance of pure concentration (Photo: BACKGRID)

We love this insight into her many talents (Photo: Courteney Cox / Instagram)

“My friend has just taught me my favorite new song #underdog from @aliciakeys, co-written and produced by my ♥ ️Johnny!”, The Monica Geller star wrote the video.

In the clip, Court was seen knocking out of the track with confidence, with the accompaniment of a guitar and the vocals of Alicia in the background track.

Fans really loved the sweet moment and insight into the hidden talent of Courteney.

Jessica Capshaw commented: “I like to look at your face !!!”, as another impressed punter has added: “Wow, you are talented in everything I think!”

It seems that this kind of musical talent is in the family with Courtney’s daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, Coco, stunning fans with a rendition of Johnny’s band’s hit Chasing Cars last year.

More: Courteney Cox



We call for a duet!

I think we can now call Courteney a triple threat, right? What about her acting, playing the piano – and who can forget her epic dance moves alongside Ross, huh?





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

