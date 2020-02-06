Friends cast very close to Reunion for HBO Max Launch

It has been on and off and now it can be on again. As teased for the first time in November, Deadline now reports that the whole “Friends” cast is expected to come together for a special one-hour reunion to help launch HBO Max, that will be the exclusive streaming house for the glowing classic series.

The news comes as Matthew Perry became the sixth and final member of the cast to join Instagram – although he hasn’t posted this yet – and a day after he teased “big news” came via Twitter.

Could this be the announcement? Perry perhaps wanted to stand on IG to be able to blow the word next to his “friends” friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlancand David Schwimmer.

Big news is coming …

– matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) 5 February 2020

According to Deadline, it was negotiations with the cast that delayed the process of bringing this reunion together, which is now expected to be an unwritten hour special. The sextet is reportedly set to be $ 3 to $ 4 million apiece for appearing in the special, which is roughly equivalent to what Netflix shot for some of its big comic stars.

HBO Max Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly was cautiously optimistic when he spoke during the TCA press trip on January 15, while making it clear that the negotiations proved challenging.

“There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot express all the interests of pushing the button,” he said at the time, and it seemed that this thing would not get off the ground.

It is definitely a rewarding investment for the coming streamer. After earning $ 425 million for the rights to the full series of “Friends” in ten seasons, this reunion special is simply the icing on the cake that they will hopefully need when launching so many new subscribers to HBO Max.

Having “The Mandalorian” as part of the launch, along with a few other new projects, was a huge incentive for Disney + subscribers, even outside of their huge library of content. HBO Max has a similarly impressive library, but fans are screaming for a “Friends” reunion since the series came out of the blue.

And for all fans who are upset that this is not a special script or reboot of the series, that would never happen. Makers Marta Kauffman and David Crane made that very clear during an anniversary panel Tribeca TV Festival in September.

“The show was about that time in the life when friends are your family,” she explained, adding that life changes when your family becomes your family, “Kauffman said.

“We did the show we wanted to do. We did well, and we bowed to it,” Crane added.

But even a look back at the six-star series that made it the biggest show on television is worth the admission for the millions of fans who watched the show when it was first broadcast and the millions of others who have since discovered it on DVD and streaming.

“Friends” has perhaps the largest worldwide audience it has ever enjoyed in its 25-year existence, as evidenced by the bidding wars for those streaming rights, so any new content with the six stars combined will attract a lot of attention. Just see what happens when one of them places a reunion image with one of the others on those Instagram pages.

HBO Max is launched in May 2020, and if all goes well, there will be a brand-new “Friends” special waiting for new subscribers when that happens.

