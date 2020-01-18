Bruno Fernandes is about to join Manchester United, with Sporting ready to receive around £ 60 million, but the Portuguese midfielder will play in the Lisbon derby tonight against Benfica, which questions the deal. Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid could be available due to lack of playing time, with Diego Simeone eager to shuffle his squad, that is, through Edinson Cavani, but Paris Saint-Germain wants a great rate, even though The Uruguayan has no contract in the summer. Arsenal will expect to give Mikel Arteta a pair of new players, either with short-term loans or free transfers, with Layvin Kurzawa a PSG option to reinforce his left-back options. Manchester City does not seem likely to sign players, despite being significantly out of the pace set by Liverpool, and the Reds are comfortable at the moment, both with their leadership in the Premier League and with the fact that they have acquired the Japanese Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg.

Chelsea could be busy, both inside and outside: OIivier Giroud seems ready for Inter Milan, while the Italians also seek to add Ashley Young from Man United when Antonio Conte watches a title in his first season in charge at San Siro. Tottenham Hotspur has appeased José Mourinho to some extent by adding Gedson Fernandes in an 18-month loan and could return to the market to add Ze Luis from Porto to cover Harry Kane, who is out for almost the rest of the season .

Ernesto Valverde’s departure could see Quique Setien delivering some new faces in Barcelona, ​​but it seems that the Catalans want to cut their squad first, with Jean-Claude Todibo ready for Schalke in a £ 25 million deal. The 20-year-old joins the loan with a series of options to buy and buy back. Here we detail the latest rumors and news from across the continent as we enter the last two weeks of the season.

Friday transfer news, gossip and rumors

2020-01-17T08: 35: 40.243Z

There are still obstacles, but Bruno Fernandes could soon be a Manchester United player. In negotiations involving agent Jorge Mendes, Fernandes is interested in moving to Old Trafford, leaving Sporting and United to pay a fee.

That is not a mere formality. United’s preference in this window has always been to explore short-term options to cover himself in the midfield, so as not to block or complicate the planned movements for the summer, with James Maddison still admired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and others in the club.

Senior club sources highlighted the difficulty of making January signings at the beginning of the window. Solskjaer refrained from making adjustments to his squad this time last year while still serving as interim manager and this time last week, he was minimizing the possibility of any newcomer.

2020-01-17T08: 43: 10.006Z

Chelsea is Timo Werner’s favorite and the German striker admits his appreciation for the Premier League.

Bild reports that the RB Leipzig striker is willing to test himself in England.

With Bayern said to prefer a different forward profile, the Blues could catch Werner in the summer to boost their attack.

2020-01-17T08: 47: 03.680Z

Man United has been offered an opportunity to Edinson Cavani this summer.

The PSG star has no contract this summer, but has been linked to a transfer to Atlético de Madrid this month.

However, the Spanish must still agree on a rate, and it is said that the PSG wants 30 million euros for the Uruguayan and the MEN now claim that the player is out of the market this month.

That could see more clubs interested in the player, and Chelsea also thinks he is interested.

2020-01-17T08: 55: 08.363Z

Inter Milan is ready for a triple in the Premier League: Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud.

Corriere dello Sport states that Beppe Marotta will deliver the trio to Antonio Conte.

Leonardo Spinazzola will also arrive from Rome, with Matteo Politano moving in the opposite direction.

Many changes in San Siro then, with Juventus in focus, Conte has entered everything.

2020-01-17T08: 57: 40.273Z

Leicester has attacked Ryan Bertrand of Southampton.

The left side of the Saints is an option in anticipation of Ben Chilwell leaving the club this summer, says the Mail.

Chelsea sees Chilwell as the preferred long-term option, but he will have to wait until summer to sign the star of England.

2020-01-17T09: 02: 34.823Z

The PSG is approaching a new agreement with Neymar.

The Brazilian would like to compromise his future with the French club, but an agreement could depend on his progress in the Champions League.

It is believed that Neymar was established in the city now, and it is said that a decision will be made in April or May, reports ESPN.

Agent Pini Zahavi is close to director Leonardo, which could soften any agreement.

2020-01-17T09: 13: 13.950Z

Juventus has joined the race to sign Tahith Chong, whose contract with Manchester United will expire this summer.

In a movement that brings back memories of Paul Pogba initially moving away from Old Trafford when he was 18, Chong was able to follow in his footsteps.

Tuttosport reports that Juve will join Inter Milan in the race to acquire the young Dutchman in a free transfer.

2020-01-17T10: 00: 35.183Z

Napoli is ready to make another addition this month with Amir Rrahmani of Hellas Verona.

A doctor is scheduled for today, and Kosovan will join the Partenopei in July for 14 million euros, ending the interest of Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

According to Football Italia, a loan will be granted to Hellas with a five-year contract worth around € 1.8 million.

2020-01-17T10: 17: 37.236Z

Milan is close to signing Dani Olmo of Dinamo Zagreb, according to the Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

The Spanish midfielder will cost 20 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonds.

Although Sky Sport Italia reports that the agreement will not occur until summer, when the player will only have one year remaining.

2020-01-17T10: 24: 46.300Z

Simeone talks about the future of Lemar

“The facts speak for themselves, better than words. It is true that he has not been able to show all his qualities,” said Simeone.

“Every time he was available, I tried to play with him. I was always excited about his qualities as a player.”

“He has not met the expectations set for him, but we have always had the same expectations.”

“Today, who should know if he will stay or not. His representatives are working hard. Clubs operate with what they need.”

2020-01-17T10: 27: 19.590Z

West Ham has been offered the opportunity to sign Matias Vecino and Valentino Lazaro.

The Star reports that the Hammers are looking for a player to match Declan Rice in their midfield and Neighbor could meet the requirements.

While Lazarus is a wide choice and also has interest from Newcastle and Werder Bremen.

2020-01-17T10: 33: 27.170Z

The Brazilian will cost 11 million euros and will initially join an 18-month loan with that rate as part of the obligation to buy at the end of next season.

The 21-year-old was also on the radar of Bologna and has chosen to join Rome after not being able to break with Atalanta since joining from Fluminense in January last year.

2020-01-17T10: 40: 18.640Z

1) Rashford plans injured Liverpool Solskjaer plans

Marcus Rashford’s goal at Old Trafford in October is the only reason Liverpool have not had a perfect 21-game start, and Manchester United’s ability to cause problems for league leaders in Anfield on Sunday will be seen hindered by a possible back injury from its top scorer. . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he has found “a good way to play” against Jurgen Klopp’s side. He is undefeated in two meetings, to be fair, having defended deeply and quickly countered both times. But if Rashford is not available, United will lose a large part of his threat at rest and another surprise result would seem unlikely. (Mark Critchley)

2) Chelsea has a golden opportunity to tighten the grip in the top four

After a valuable point in Molineux last time in the Premier League (breaking a streak of three consecutive losses), Steve Bruce will be excited to see a more fluid display of Newcastle’s week. Against a Rochdale certainly surpassed in the repetition of the third round of the FA Cup, Miguel Almiron continues to purr after a slow start in life in England with his second goal in the same amount of games. While, crucially, Joelinton finally broke an agonizing dry period for his first goal since August. Now it’s Chelsea at home, who clicked equally impressively at home against a hapless side of Burnley that collapses towards the relegation zone. But if Bruce’s side returns to its most reactive form, this game might resemble something often seen by the Blues at Stamford Bridge this season, where they are tasked with trying tough opponents. But with Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi beginning to explode with confidence, Frank Lampard may have discovered more avant-garde, which will be necessary in St James’ Park. Chelsea will be especially eager to secure the points, knowing that United, fifth-placed, has a daunting trip to Anfield on Sunday, which means his five-point mattress in the room could grow even more. (Jack Rathborn)

3) The most important game this weekend …

Liverpool will play against Manchester United this weekend, but there is no doubt which is the most important game. Norwich, who is at the bottom, welcomes Bournemouth, who is at the end, knowing that they can hardly afford anything other than a victory if they want to stay awake this season. However, Bournemouth sinks without a trace and they are also desperate for the three points; Eddie Howe’s future could depend on it. Neither side has a victory in its last six games, so this match may not be of high quality, but you can be sure that it will be full of tension and excitement. (Lawrence Ostlere)

2020-01-17T10: 49: 58.790Z

*** MADE KLAXON TREAT ***

Atalanta has completed the permanent signing of Duvan Zapata for a total of € 26m (£ 22.2m).

The Colombian has been a revelation on loan from Sampdoria, initially for € 14m (£ 11.9m) on loan with the option of making it permanent established at € 12m (£ 10.2m).

After 35 goals in 49 games, Atalanta has paid gladly.

2020-01-17T11: 00: 33.276Z

Manchester City will fight with Barcelona to sign Ivan Morante of Villarreal.

Spain’s U19 star is rated at £ 6 million by Villarreal, where he is currently playing for team B.

The Telegraph says that City sees Morante as a great addition, as they seek to remodel their midfield with the imminent departure of David Silva.

2020-01-17T11: 02: 17.383Z

United confirms Young’s departure

“Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know,” Solskjaer explained.

“He is 35 years old in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that. We were not ready to offer that.

“He has been a good server for the club. He has been captain and has won trophies, leagues, cups, but we have players coming.

“So it was time, then. When Ashley’s head and mentality were in ‘yes, I want to try this’, why not do it now?

2020-01-17T11: 15: 14.226Z

Real Madrid will sell one from Mariano Díaz or Brahim Díaz this month, according to AS.

According to reports, none of them wants to leave, despite their minimal roles in the Bernabéu.

Espanyol, Benfica and Leganés could move around Mariano, while Getafe is interested in Brahim.

2020-01-17T11: 21: 50.593Z

Bayer Leverkusen has announced that Peter Bosz has renewed his contract until 2022.

The former Ajax coach and Borussia Dortmund have led their current club to the Champions League and are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga.

2020-01-17T11: 35: 01.580Z

Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson has joined Empoli on loan from Hellas Verona with the Tuscan side that has an option to buy.

2020-01-17T11: 45: 48.880Z

Valencia is following Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer, according to AS.

The Spanish striker could replace Kevin Gameiro or Ruben Sobrino, both linked to a move.

Lyon is interested in Gameiro, who has scored four times in 17 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League.

.