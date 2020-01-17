Lawyer Patrick Reed Warns Golf Channel Analyst To Stop Allegating Client Was

PREP BASKETBALL BOYS =

American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Florence 48

Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 81, Hillcrest Prep 68

Arizona College Preparatory 63, Horizon Honors 54

Boulder Creek 45, Glendale Mountain Ridge 43

Camp Verde 68, Flagstaff Northland Prep 45

Casteel High School 52, Williams Field 45

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 70, Tempe McClintock 56

Chandler Prep 38, Gilbert Classical Academy 20

Coolidge 77, San Tan Foothills 29

El Capitan 53, Grand Canyon 44

Eloy Santa Cruz 51, Veritas Prep 43

Flagstaff Coconino 63, Flagstaff 55

Gilbert Highland 59, Corona Del Sol 57

Gilbert Mesquite 56, Chandler Seton 42

Glendale 56, Apache Junction 50

Glendale Prep 80, Glendale North Pointe 32

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 62, Yuma 31

Kearny Ray 56, Winkelman Hayden 52, OT

La Joya Community 75, Glendale Copper Canyon 35

Laveen Chavez 72, Tucson 58

Lee Williams High School 63, Cottonwood Mingus 39

Mayer 40, Ash Fork 33

Mesa Skyline 70, Mesa Mountain View 46

Mesa Westwood 60, Mesa 58

Miami 85, San Miguel 22

Mohave Accelerated 50, Salomé 18

Nogales 78, Walden Grove 53

North 64, Phoenix Alhambra 46

North Phoenix Preparatory 43, NFL YET College Prep Academy 42

North Valley Christian Academy 84, preparation for hymn 43

Paradise Honors 82, Odyssey Institute 27

Paradise Valley 51, Scottsdale Notre Dame 37

Peoria 63, Buckeye 59

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Peoria Centennial 64

Phoenix Arcadia 69, Scottsdale Saguaro 44

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Superior 58

Phoenix Brophy 60, Basha 51

Phoenix Country Day 79, Scottsdale Prep 59

Phoenix Desert Vista 73, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63

Phoenix Horizon 67, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 52

Phoenix Maryvale 45, Phoenix Browne 44

Phoenix South Mountain 41, Phoenix Central 31

Phoenix St. Mary’s 65, Poston Butte 37

Phoenix Thunderbird 59, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 51

Pima 57, Benson 38

Prescott 65, Bullhead City Mohave 34

Queen Creek 65, Mesa Desert Ridge 63

Rancho Solano Prep 70, Cicero Preparatory Academy 37

San Carlos 58, San Manuel 41

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, California. 73, Phoenix School-Deaf 55

Scottsdale Chaparral 65, Glendale O’Connor 48

Sedona Red Rock 59, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55

Sells Baboquivari 80, Saint-Michel 42

Shadow Ridge 59, Tolleson 56

Tanque Verde 53, Sahuarita 51

Thatcher 69, Bisbee 53

Gregory 56 school, Morenci 48

Tonopah Valley 54, Parker 44

Trivium Prep 87, Heritage Academy – Laveen 15

Tucson Rincon 104, Tucson Empire 56

Tucson Salpointe 78, Tucson Canyon del Oro 46

Valley Vista 66, Avondale Westview 35

Wellton Antelope 84, Tempe Prep 67

Williams 74, Heber Mogollon 56

Yuma Catholic 61, Phoenix Bourgade 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL =

Anthem Prep 55, North Valley Christian Academy 20

Apache Junction 62, Glendale 37

Arete-Mesa Prep 26, Duncan 19

Arizona College Preparatory 34, Horizon Honors 31

Boulder Creek 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 28

Buckeye 58, Peoria 39

Cactus 50, Lake Havasu 35

Camp Verde 59, Flagstaff Northland Prep 22

Casteel High School 52, Williams Field 45

Chandler Seton 40, Gilbert Mesquite 30

Coolidge 47, San Tan Foothills 29

Flagstaff 68, Flagstaff Coconino 38

Florence 51, American Leadership-Queen Creek 45

Gilbert Classical Academy 25, Chandler Prep 23

Gilbert Highland 59, Corona Del Sol 30

Gilbert Leading Edge 56, Phoenix Christian 44

Glendale Apollo 40, Raymond S. Kellis 27

Glendale Arizona IHS 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 30

Glendale O’Connor 51, Scottsdale Chaparral 43

Glendale Prep 73, Glendale North Pointe 19

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 69, Yuma 17

Grand Canyon 61, El Capitan 27

Heber Mogollon 53, Williams 46

Higley 63, Maricopa 47

Kearny Ray 33, Winkelman Hayden 27

Lee Williams High School 40, Cottonwood Mingus 27

Mayer 49, Ash Fork 13

Mesa Desert Ridge 33, Queen Creek 28

Mesa Dobson 43, Mesa Red Mountain 21

Mesa Mountain View 61, Mesa Skyline 40

Mesa Westwood 62, Mesa 55

Miami 53, San Miguel 6

Morenci 43, Gregory 21 school

Nogales 60, Walden Grove 26

North 64, Phoenix Alhambra 42

Paradise Honors 50, Odyssey Institute 39

Paradise Valley 42, Scottsdale Notre Dame 40

Parker 50, Tonopah Valley 26

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56, Peoria Centennial 21

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Superior 26

Phoenix Country Day 53, Scottsdale Prep 27

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 47, Phoenix Desert Vista 41

Phoenix Pinnacle 71, Liberty 25

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 52, Phoenix Thunderbird 30

Phoenix South Mountain 59, Phoenix Central 31

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 35, Sedona Red Rock 30

Phoenix Xavier 65, Basha 41

Pima 46, Benson 25

Poston Butte 50, Phoenix St. Mary’s 43

Prescott 48, Bullhead City Mohave 43, OT

Rancho Solano Prep 31, Cicero Preparatory Academy 27

Salomé 40, Mohave Accelerated 21

San Carlos 98, San Manuel 15

San Simon 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 21

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Phoenix Horizon 51

Scottsdale Saguaro 61, Phoenix Arcadia 28

Shadow Ridge 66, Tolleson 45

Sierra Linda 67, Phoenix Camelback 11

Sierra Vista Buena 72, Marana 36

St. Michael 47, sells Baboquivari 35

Tanque Verde 53, Sahuarita 39

Tempe McClintock 58, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 15

Thatcher 51, Bisbee 45

Trivium Prep 42, Heritage Academy – Laveen 31

Tucson Rincon 61, Tucson Empire 51

Tucson Salpointe 83, Tucson Canyon del Oro 17

Veritas Prep 47, Eloy Santa Cruz 39

Yuma Catholic 76, Phoenix Bourgade 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR