PREP BASKETBALL BOYS =
American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Florence 48
Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio 81, Hillcrest Prep 68
Arizona College Preparatory 63, Horizon Honors 54
Boulder Creek 45, Glendale Mountain Ridge 43
Camp Verde 68, Flagstaff Northland Prep 45
Casteel High School 52, Williams Field 45
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 70, Tempe McClintock 56
Chandler Prep 38, Gilbert Classical Academy 20
Coolidge 77, San Tan Foothills 29
El Capitan 53, Grand Canyon 44
Eloy Santa Cruz 51, Veritas Prep 43
Flagstaff Coconino 63, Flagstaff 55
Gilbert Highland 59, Corona Del Sol 57
Gilbert Mesquite 56, Chandler Seton 42
Glendale 56, Apache Junction 50
Glendale Prep 80, Glendale North Pointe 32
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 62, Yuma 31
Kearny Ray 56, Winkelman Hayden 52, OT
La Joya Community 75, Glendale Copper Canyon 35
Laveen Chavez 72, Tucson 58
Lee Williams High School 63, Cottonwood Mingus 39
Mayer 40, Ash Fork 33
Mesa Skyline 70, Mesa Mountain View 46
Mesa Westwood 60, Mesa 58
Miami 85, San Miguel 22
Mohave Accelerated 50, Salomé 18
Nogales 78, Walden Grove 53
North 64, Phoenix Alhambra 46
North Phoenix Preparatory 43, NFL YET College Prep Academy 42
North Valley Christian Academy 84, preparation for hymn 43
Paradise Honors 82, Odyssey Institute 27
Paradise Valley 51, Scottsdale Notre Dame 37
Peoria 63, Buckeye 59
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Peoria Centennial 64
Phoenix Arcadia 69, Scottsdale Saguaro 44
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Superior 58
Phoenix Brophy 60, Basha 51
Phoenix Country Day 79, Scottsdale Prep 59
Phoenix Desert Vista 73, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63
Phoenix Horizon 67, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 52
Phoenix Maryvale 45, Phoenix Browne 44
Phoenix South Mountain 41, Phoenix Central 31
Phoenix St. Mary’s 65, Poston Butte 37
Phoenix Thunderbird 59, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 51
Pima 57, Benson 38
Prescott 65, Bullhead City Mohave 34
Queen Creek 65, Mesa Desert Ridge 63
Rancho Solano Prep 70, Cicero Preparatory Academy 37
San Carlos 58, San Manuel 41
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, California. 73, Phoenix School-Deaf 55
Scottsdale Chaparral 65, Glendale O’Connor 48
Sedona Red Rock 59, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55
Sells Baboquivari 80, Saint-Michel 42
Shadow Ridge 59, Tolleson 56
Tanque Verde 53, Sahuarita 51
Thatcher 69, Bisbee 53
Gregory 56 school, Morenci 48
Tonopah Valley 54, Parker 44
Trivium Prep 87, Heritage Academy – Laveen 15
Tucson Rincon 104, Tucson Empire 56
Tucson Salpointe 78, Tucson Canyon del Oro 46
Valley Vista 66, Avondale Westview 35
Wellton Antelope 84, Tempe Prep 67
Williams 74, Heber Mogollon 56
Yuma Catholic 61, Phoenix Bourgade 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL =
Anthem Prep 55, North Valley Christian Academy 20
Apache Junction 62, Glendale 37
Arete-Mesa Prep 26, Duncan 19
Arizona College Preparatory 34, Horizon Honors 31
Boulder Creek 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 28
Buckeye 58, Peoria 39
Cactus 50, Lake Havasu 35
Camp Verde 59, Flagstaff Northland Prep 22
Casteel High School 52, Williams Field 45
Chandler Seton 40, Gilbert Mesquite 30
Coolidge 47, San Tan Foothills 29
Flagstaff 68, Flagstaff Coconino 38
Florence 51, American Leadership-Queen Creek 45
Gilbert Classical Academy 25, Chandler Prep 23
Gilbert Highland 59, Corona Del Sol 30
Gilbert Leading Edge 56, Phoenix Christian 44
Glendale Apollo 40, Raymond S. Kellis 27
Glendale Arizona IHS 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 30
Glendale O’Connor 51, Scottsdale Chaparral 43
Glendale Prep 73, Glendale North Pointe 19
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 69, Yuma 17
Grand Canyon 61, El Capitan 27
Heber Mogollon 53, Williams 46
Higley 63, Maricopa 47
Kearny Ray 33, Winkelman Hayden 27
Lee Williams High School 40, Cottonwood Mingus 27
Mayer 49, Ash Fork 13
Mesa Desert Ridge 33, Queen Creek 28
Mesa Dobson 43, Mesa Red Mountain 21
Mesa Mountain View 61, Mesa Skyline 40
Mesa Westwood 62, Mesa 55
Miami 53, San Miguel 6
Morenci 43, Gregory 21 school
Nogales 60, Walden Grove 26
North 64, Phoenix Alhambra 42
Paradise Honors 50, Odyssey Institute 39
Paradise Valley 42, Scottsdale Notre Dame 40
Parker 50, Tonopah Valley 26
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56, Peoria Centennial 21
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Superior 26
Phoenix Country Day 53, Scottsdale Prep 27
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 47, Phoenix Desert Vista 41
Phoenix Pinnacle 71, Liberty 25
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 52, Phoenix Thunderbird 30
Phoenix South Mountain 59, Phoenix Central 31
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 35, Sedona Red Rock 30
Phoenix Xavier 65, Basha 41
Pima 46, Benson 25
Poston Butte 50, Phoenix St. Mary’s 43
Prescott 48, Bullhead City Mohave 43, OT
Rancho Solano Prep 31, Cicero Preparatory Academy 27
Salomé 40, Mohave Accelerated 21
San Carlos 98, San Manuel 15
San Simon 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 21
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Phoenix Horizon 51
Scottsdale Saguaro 61, Phoenix Arcadia 28
Shadow Ridge 66, Tolleson 45
Sierra Linda 67, Phoenix Camelback 11
Sierra Vista Buena 72, Marana 36
St. Michael 47, sells Baboquivari 35
Tanque Verde 53, Sahuarita 39
Tempe McClintock 58, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 15
Thatcher 51, Bisbee 45
Trivium Prep 42, Heritage Academy – Laveen 31
Tucson Rincon 61, Tucson Empire 51
Tucson Salpointe 83, Tucson Canyon del Oro 17
Veritas Prep 47, Eloy Santa Cruz 39
Yuma Catholic 76, Phoenix Bourgade 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/