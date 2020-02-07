Friday results – KYMA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
ASPIRE 65, Christian Co., Ky. 53
American Leadership-Queen Creek 80, Coolidge 30
Boulder Creek 66, Glendale O’Connor 54
Chandler Valley Christian 62, Yuma Catholic 59
Flagstaff Northland Prep 64, Sedona Red Rock 55
Ft. Thomas 67, Duncan 51
Gilbert 76, Higley 50
Gilbert Highland 67, Queen Creek 59
Gilbert Mesquite 66, Buckeye 62
Glendale Arizona IHS 67, Glendale Apollo 47
Joseph City 72, Grand Canyon 54
La Joya Community 61, Valley Vista 57
Lee Williams High School 60, Bullhead City Mohave 45
Mesa Mountain View 66, Mesa 42
Mesa Skyline 90, Yuma Kofa 42
Mesa Westwood 65, San Luis 40
Mohave Accelerated 42, Anthem Prep 30
Northwest Christian 58, Chino Valley 43
Paradise Valley 81, Phoenix Horizon 60
Peoria 50, Flagstaff Coconino 38
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Raymond S. Kellis 51
Perry 73, Mesa Red Mountain 52
Phoenix Arcadia 74, Chandler Seton 46
Phoenix Brophy 64, Chandler 32
Phoenix Browne 79, North 73
Phoenix Sunnyslope 70, Peoria Centennial 54
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 49, Glendale North Pointe 39
Prescott 58, Bradshaw Mountain 54
Salome 46, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, California, 25
San Tan Charter 102, Imagine Prep at Surprise 44
Scottsdale Chaparral 61, Phoenix Pinnacle 53
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 61, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54
Sells Baboquivari 57, St. David 44
Shadow Ridge 66, Avondale Westview 63
South Pointe 55, Bella Vista College Prep 31
Tanque Verde 58, Tucson Catalina Magnet 53
Tempe McClintock 54, Phoenix North Canyon 24
Tonopah Valley 29, Heritage Academy – Laveen 15
Tucson Rincon 87, Tucson Desert View 68
Tucson Sabino 73, Safford 63
Tucson Salpointe 48, promontory of Tucson Catalina 39
Verrado 65, Phoenix Goldwater 43
Williams 65, Heber Mogollon 62
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
American Leadership-Queen Creek 54, Coolidge 33
Bradshaw Mountain 39, Prescott 27
Cave Creek cactus shadows 57, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 47
Chandler Seton 83, Phoenix Arcadia 11
Desert Heights Prep 46, Sequoia Charter School 30
Flagstaff 66, Cottonwood Mingus 33
Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Kayenta Monument Valley 44
Ft. Thomas 44, Arete-Mesa Prep 33
Gilbert 61, Higley 28
Gilbert Leading Edge 68, Chandler Prep 20
Glendale Copper Canyon 56, Tolleson 47
Glendale Mountain Ridge 61, Liberty 37
Glendale O’Connor 70, Boulder Creek 52
Globe 57, Miami 14
Lifter Mogollon 55, Williams 44
Lift Mogollon 59, Mayer 51
Lee Williams High School 50, Bullhead City Mohave 28
Mesa 47, Mesa Mountain View 39
Mesa Skyline 83, Yuma Kofa 13
Mesa Westwood 77, San Luis 22
North 65, Phoenix Browne 19
Northwest Christian 53, Chino Valley 32
Paradise Honors 50, Gilbert Christian 41
Perry 85, Mesa Red Mountain 25
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 46, Parker 27
Phoenix Desert Vista 56, Corona Del Sol 21
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 68, Glendale North Pointe 8
Sedona Red Rock 60, Flagstaff Northland Prep 9
St. David 44, The Gregory School 20
Thatcher 53, gravestone 27
Tonopah Valley 43, Heritage Academy – Laveen 16
Tucson Sabino 62, Safford 27
Williams 66, Grand Canyon 52
Winslow 48, Lakeside Blue Ridge 37
___
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/