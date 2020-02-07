Friday results – KYMA

By
Grant Herron
-
0
12
Friday results - KYMA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

ASPIRE 65, Christian Co., Ky. 53

American Leadership-Queen Creek 80, Coolidge 30

Boulder Creek 66, Glendale O’Connor 54

Chandler Valley Christian 62, Yuma Catholic 59

Flagstaff Northland Prep 64, Sedona Red Rock 55

Ft. Thomas 67, Duncan 51

Gilbert 76, Higley 50

Gilbert Highland 67, Queen Creek 59

Gilbert Mesquite 66, Buckeye 62

Glendale Arizona IHS 67, Glendale Apollo 47

Joseph City 72, Grand Canyon 54

La Joya Community 61, Valley Vista 57

Lee Williams High School 60, Bullhead City Mohave 45

Mesa Mountain View 66, Mesa 42

Mesa Skyline 90, Yuma Kofa 42

Mesa Westwood 65, San Luis 40

Mohave Accelerated 42, Anthem Prep 30

Northwest Christian 58, Chino Valley 43

Paradise Valley 81, Phoenix Horizon 60

Peoria 50, Flagstaff Coconino 38

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Raymond S. Kellis 51

Perry 73, Mesa Red Mountain 52

Phoenix Arcadia 74, Chandler Seton 46

Phoenix Brophy 64, Chandler 32

Phoenix Browne 79, North 73

Phoenix Sunnyslope 70, Peoria Centennial 54

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 49, Glendale North Pointe 39

Prescott 58, Bradshaw Mountain 54

Salome 46, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, California, 25

San Tan Charter 102, Imagine Prep at Surprise 44

Scottsdale Chaparral 61, Phoenix Pinnacle 53

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 61, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54

Sells Baboquivari 57, St. David 44

Shadow Ridge 66, Avondale Westview 63

South Pointe 55, Bella Vista College Prep 31

Tanque Verde 58, Tucson Catalina Magnet 53

Tempe McClintock 54, Phoenix North Canyon 24

Tonopah Valley 29, Heritage Academy – Laveen 15

Tucson Rincon 87, Tucson Desert View 68

Tucson Sabino 73, Safford 63

Tucson Salpointe 48, promontory of Tucson Catalina 39

Verrado 65, Phoenix Goldwater 43

Williams 65, Heber Mogollon 62

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

American Leadership-Queen Creek 54, Coolidge 33

Bradshaw Mountain 39, Prescott 27

Cave Creek cactus shadows 57, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 47

Chandler Seton 83, Phoenix Arcadia 11

Desert Heights Prep 46, Sequoia Charter School 30

Flagstaff 66, Cottonwood Mingus 33

Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Kayenta Monument Valley 44

Ft. Thomas 44, Arete-Mesa Prep 33

Gilbert 61, Higley 28

Gilbert Leading Edge 68, Chandler Prep 20

Glendale Copper Canyon 56, Tolleson 47

Glendale Mountain Ridge 61, Liberty 37

Glendale O’Connor 70, Boulder Creek 52

Globe 57, Miami 14

Lifter Mogollon 55, Williams 44

Lift Mogollon 59, Mayer 51

Lee Williams High School 50, Bullhead City Mohave 28

Mesa 47, Mesa Mountain View 39

Mesa Skyline 83, Yuma Kofa 13

Mesa Westwood 77, San Luis 22

North 65, Phoenix Browne 19

Northwest Christian 53, Chino Valley 32

Paradise Honors 50, Gilbert Christian 41

Perry 85, Mesa Red Mountain 25

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 46, Parker 27

Phoenix Desert Vista 56, Corona Del Sol 21

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 68, Glendale North Pointe 8

Sedona Red Rock 60, Flagstaff Northland Prep 9

St. David 44, The Gregory School 20

Thatcher 53, gravestone 27

Tonopah Valley 43, Heritage Academy – Laveen 16

Tucson Sabino 62, Safford 27

Williams 66, Grand Canyon 52

Winslow 48, Lakeside Blue Ridge 37

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here