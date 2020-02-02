Friday Brunch in Dubai: Raddison Blue Deira Creek’s offer is too good to miss

Friday’s brunch has become an institution in Dubai and the Radisson Blu Deira Creek, being the first five-star hotel in Dubai, is one of the first hotels that contributed to this gastronomic revolution in the city.

This year, the hotel has presented a completely new theme for its legendary brunch. All recent blockbuster films that break the billion-dollar mark have a common theme: “superheroes.” With this in mind, the hotel team decided to create a brunch concept within those lines; A concept that also resonates well with people of all ages. Hence the birth of ‘SuperBrunch’.

WHAT IS SUPERBRUNCH?

SuperBrunch is the paradise of all comic book fans. From the numerous food and beverage stations, to entertainment, children’s activities and decoration, everything is inspired by famous superhero movies. The hotel’s award-winning culinary team has doubled its efforts. More than 200 dishes from the hotel’s eight exclusive restaurants will be served and there are many live food stations to choose from. From Japanese food, to Emirati, Persian, Southeast Asian British and other international flavors, the wide variety of food and drinks will surely satisfy even the most demanding palates.

It is definitely worth visiting SuperBrunch if you are looking for a familiar place to go on a Friday afternoon. There is an incredibly large area dedicated to all children’s activities and entertainment, which includes face painting, computer games, folding balloons and movie screenings.

WHERE TO GO:

If you’re wondering what superheroes do over the weekend, come to the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek to enjoy a really busy Friday afternoon! You will find that the young and the young at heart increase their appetite for a delicious party, great entertainment and a lovely atmosphere.

WHAT IS THE OFFER?

• The brunch that includes non-alcoholic drinks is priced at 199 AED per person.

• Add 99 AED per person to upgrade to a house beverage package

• Every Friday from 12:30 p.m. at 4:00 p.m.

• 2nd floor in Fish Market / Aseelah / The Pub / Minato

* All the above prices include 10% service charge, 7% municipal fees and 5% VAT. For more information: call +97142057033.