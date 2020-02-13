Fresh tariff increases hang over European wines and cheeses

President Donald Trump introduced tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese, and Irish single malt whiskey last year – and could escalate it by the end of the week.

This is worrying for owners of specialty shops, restaurants and importers, some of whom have already raised prices for customers.

“We are facing a major dilemma. How much can we increase prices without losing our customer base?” Said Lou Di Palo, who runs the 110-year-old Di Palo in Manhattan with his family.

Most of what they sell, including cheese, meat and wine, is imported from Italy – and Di Palo does not want to change that to avoid customs costs.

“If we have to move a large part of our inventory to American-made cheese, we are like any other supermarket.” People don’t travel to Di Palo for that, ”he said.

In October, the administration imposed a 25% duty on a variety of $ 7.5 billion in goods in retaliation for the subsidies Europe granted to Airbus.

Since then, however, the government has threatened to raise the rate to 100% because no progress has been made in resolving the problem. A decision could be made this week when a first review period ends.

Dozens of people testified before a U.S. trade representative hearing last month, protesting European tariffs and a number of additional tariffs that Trump had threatened for a digital service tax proposed in France – which major American technology companies like Facebook and Google would affect.

These duties would have hit French champagne and handbags, but Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have since agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

The Trump administration targets the legendary European goods and, as retaliation, imposes tariffs on aircraft. Still, many of those who testified expressed their frustration that, for example, wine was taxed because of a problem that had nothing to do with them.

“It can be difficult for customers to understand why retaliation affects their lives,” said Amanda Smeltz, wine director of the estela and Altro Paradiso restaurants in Manhattan, the owner of which recently emailed customers asking for help to send written comments to USTR. It has been argued that the tariffs would make it difficult for small businesses to survive.

Smeltz fears that if a 100% tariff is introduced, certain items will disappear from the American market.

“If you ever had a nice Irish whiskey or a good bottle of wine on your birthday, you can kiss these things goodbye,” she added.

The Trump administration can revise the tariffs every six months by changing the products it contains and the customs duty. This makes it difficult for companies to plan for the future.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen and what is weakening our business,” said Tom Gellert, director of the Gellert Global Group, which owns five US-based food import companies, including one of the largest cheese importers.

The company has also paid new tariffs on cheese from various European countries and other products such as olive oil from Spain, which totaled $ 3 million since October 18. It has postponed making new capital investments in a dairy in New Jersey until there is more trade security.