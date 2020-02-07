‘Fresh Air’ reminds Hollywood star Kirk Douglas: NPR







DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I’m Dave Davies by Terry Gross. Kirk Douglas, one of the protagonists of Hollywood in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 103 years old. Douglas was known for his good muscular appearance and a voice that often broke with emotion in dramatic scenes. He grew up in poverty, the son of poor illiterate Jewish immigrants. He began acting at the university, changed his name and entered the cinema after serving in the Navy in World War II. He would eventually make more than 70 films, winning three Oscar nominations for best actor but never capturing the prize. In 1996, he accepted an award for his career at the Academy Awards ceremony after returning from a debilitating stroke. His son is actor Michael Douglas.

Here is a sample of some of Kirk Douglas’s memorable performances. He was a trumpet player in the 1950 film “Young Man With A Horn”.

(FILM SOUND, “YOUNG WITH HORN”)

KIRK DOUGLAS: (Like Rick Martin) How silly he was. I thought you were class, like a really high note that you hit once in a lifetime. That’s because I couldn’t understand what you were saying half the time. Oh, you’re like those carnival joints I used to work on: a big flash outside, but inside, nothing but dirt.

DAVIES: He played the leader of a slave revolt against the Roman Empire in the 1960 show “Spartacus.”

(FILM SOUND, “SPARTACUS”)

DOUGLAS: (As Spartacus) What are we, Crixus? What are we becoming – Romans? Have we not learned anything? What is happening to us? We look for wine when we should hunt bread.

NICK DENNIS: (Like Dionisio) When you have wine, you don’t need bread.

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) We can’t just be a gang of drunk robbers.

DENNIS: (As Dionysus) What else can we be?

DOUGLAS: (As Spartacus) Gladiators.

DAVIES: In “Lust For Life” in 1956, Kirk Douglas was the artist Vincent Van Gogh.

(FILM SOUND, “LUST FOR LIFE”)

DOUGLAS: (Like Vincent Van Gogh) I want nothing more than work, I just can’t. I am in a cage, a cage of shame, doubts and failure. Someone believe me. I am caged I am caged I am alone. I am scared.

DAVIES: And in 1951, he was a dishonored cynical reporter in “Ace In The Hole.”

(SOUND OF THE FILM, “ACE IN THE HOLE”)

DOUGLAS: (As Chuck Tatum) I know newspapers backwards, forward and sideways. I can write them, edit them, print them, wrap them and sell them.

PORTER HALL: (Like Jacob Q. Boot) I don’t need anyone right now.

DOUGLAS: (Like Chuck Tatum) I can handle big news and little news, and if there’s no news, I’ll go out and bite a dog.

DAVIES: And a year after that role, Douglas played an unprinted Hollywood producer in the 1952 film “The Bad And The Beautiful.”

(FILM SOUND, “THE BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL”)

DOUGLAS: (As Jonathan) Well, congratulations. You have everything ready so that you can feel sorry for yourself: the betrayed woman, the wounded doe with all the stupidity that is going through her mind right now. Oh, he doesn’t love me at all. He was lying. All those lovely moments, those tender words: he’s lying. It is cheap and cruel. That little woman Lila … well, maybe I like Lilas. Maybe I like to be cheap once in a while. Maybe everyone does. Or do not you remember?

DAVIES: Terry spoke with Kirk Douglas in 1988 after his autobiography “The Ragman’s Son” was published.

(SOUND OF THE NPR ARCHIVED TRANSMISSION)

TERRY GROSS: You started in your first movie playing someone who is quite weak in the movie …

DOUGLAS: That is correct.

GROSS: … “The strange love” …

DOUGLAS: That is correct.

GROSS: … “De Martha Ivers”. And you became a character that was seen as very strong. In fact, you were mentioned that Elia Kazan refers to you in her autobiography. And I’d like to read one of the things he says when he was making the movie “The Arrangement,” based on his best selling novel. You wanted to be in the movie. And he put you in it, although he says he had something on paper for which he thought Marlon Brando would have been better.

And Elia Kazan writes, there was a problem with Kirk. Eddie, the character, has to start defeated personally. The film is based on how basic and painful your initial despair is. Kirk has developed a professional front, a man who can overcome any obstacle. It radiates indomitability. Marlon, on the other hand, with all his success and fame, was still unsure of his worth and himself. Acting had little to do with it. It was all about personality.

Did you ever think of yourself that way, like radiating indomitability …

DOUGLAS: Well …

GROSS: … And that affects the type of roles …

DOUGLAS: Well, you know …

GROSS: … What could or could not do well?

DOUGLAS: Working with Kazan on “The Arrangement” was a wonderful experience. He is a great director. But I don’t agree with him completely. When I did “Lust For Life”, which I consider one of the most intriguing roles I’ve played, I played a man completely insecure of himself. In fact, sometimes I tell my fellow actors that no one can interpret the weakness better than me, starting with the first movie I made, “The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers.” And then, when you go to a character like “Lust For Life,” I remember the first time we showed that, and I described this incident in my book where John Wayne was drinking at a party after a performance. He was very angry. He signaled me, took me out to the balcony and said he was very upset. He said: Kirk, how can you play such a weeping and weak character? And I said, well, John. I said, well, you know, I’m an actor. It was an interesting role. I wanted to play it. No, no, he says. Kirk, we have to play tough guys and males. And he was really upset because I would play such a weak character.

You just read me a section where Kazan says I have that indomitable spirit. It must have been taken by some other movie because if you watch “Lust for life,” the pathetic aspects, you know, tragic of a man who really didn’t know what it was, who couldn’t sell a painting, who wasn’t sure of that he was a homosexual? I didn’t know exactly what it was. And that, those were the facets of the character that excited me, although most people, I think, think of me, the last movie I made with Burt Lancaster was called “Tough Guys”, as a kind of tough guy. But I love playing parts or trying to find parts with different dimensions. You see, Terry, if I play a strong man in a movie, I’m looking for moments when he’s weak. And if I play a weak character, I look for moments when he is strong because that’s what drama is all about: chiaroscuro, light and shadow.

GROSS: You were one of the first actors to really start your own production studio. You produced “Lust For Life”, which you were talking about. You produced …

DOUGLAS: No.

GROSS: … “Spartacus.”

DOUGLAS: No.

GROSS: Didn’t you produce that?

DOUGLAS: I didn’t do it.

GROSS: I thought you did that.

DOUGLAS: I wanted to produce “Lust For Life”. I have …

GROSS: Oh, sorry, my mistake.

DOUGLAS: … Produced “Spartacus”, “Vikings”, “Paths Of Glory”, “Lonely Are The Brave”. I wanted to produce “Lust For Life,” and I went to buy it and found, said MGM, which is ours. And I said, oh, I want to play that part. And I ended up playing the role with Vincente Minnelli, but I didn’t produce it, no.

GROSS: Why did you want to start your own production company? Did you feel you didn’t have enough freedom …

DOUGLAS: Well …

GROSS: … As an actor?

DOUGLAS: You know, because that was something very unique at the time. But I wanted a production company to be able to find something I wanted to do and then try to develop it. And sometimes, I was very successful in doing that: “Spartacus”, “Paths Of Glory”. But sometimes, I didn’t have much success, like when I bought “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” and had it for 10 years and bought it all over the city. And nobody wanted to do it until my son Michael said: look, dad. Let’s be partners Let me see if I can get the money. And he left the industry and got the money, and the rest is history.

GROSS: I want to tell you a little about the movie “Spartacus”, in which both starred and produced. You had starred in “The Vikings” and you write in your new autobiography “The Ragman’s Son” that after starring in “The Vikings”, you thought, that’s all, no more epic for me. And then you go and turn around and you really produce one of the great epics, “Spartacus.” Why did you want to make an epic?

DOUGLAS: Well, I didn’t want to make an epic. And one of the first things I said to my group: I said, look. If we make this “Spartacus” image, let’s make it as if it were a small image. And for me, if you look again at “Spartacus”, you will find that the characters dominate the background. Most of the images, “Ben-Hur” and all that, the background is so huge. But in “Spartacus,” Olivier, Laughton, Ustinov, Jean Simmons, the characters are stronger than the background, and that’s what I tried to do. Despite the fact that it was an epic image, I wanted the characters to be, so that they were bigger than life.

GROSS: You mentioned the characters and some of the actors. You ended up choosing Jean Simmons in the role of Spartacus’s lover and the woman with whom he has a baby. And initially, you didn’t want to choose it because it’s British, and you thought that would ruin the linguistic pattern of the movie. And I would love you to explain what you mean by that.

DOUGLAS: Well, I have a very simple one, for example, when I did “The Vikings”, all Vikings are Americans. We have a rougher speech pattern. English has a more elegant speaking pattern, so it works. In “Spartacus”, you will notice that all aristocratic Romans are English.

GROSS: That’s right. They’re great…

DOUGLAS: Slaves …

GROSS: … stage actors, British stage actors.

DOUGLAS: Slaves, like me, were Americans.

GROSS: Not only that, ethnic, right? Jew, Italian: you, Jew; Tony Curtis, Italian – no. Tony Curtis is also Jewish, really, isn’t he?

DOUGLAS: That is correct.

GROSS: Yes, that’s right. I always forget it (laughs).

DOUGLAS: But it doesn’t matter. You see, it’s just that Americans have a rougher speech pattern.

GROSS: Oh.

DOUGLAS: For example, I often think that Shakespeare is best played when it is done in the United States because those beautiful lines acquire a rougher quality than I think Shakespeare really intended …

GROSS: So the slaves have the approximate quality.

DOUGLAS: That is correct.

GROSS: And the Romans have the most gentle, educated …

DOUGLAS: Exactly.

GROSS: … Refined sound.

DOUGLAS: Of course, “Spartacus”, which you chose in an image that plays an important role, is a great section in my book because it happened a lot during the creation of “Spartacus”. The most historic event was the breaking of the blacklist, and that is one of the reasons why Spartacus is so important to me because …

GROSS: Well, that’s right. Well, Dalton Trumbo was writing it under a pseudonym, as if he were writing all his scripts at that time, because he was blacklisted. And you insisted that for this movie, he really uses his real name. Did you think it was the right time to say, this is Dalton Trumbo, who wrote the movie and, where it would really be accepted, that it was the right time to break the blacklist and be accepted, at least in part from Hollywood?

DOUGLAS: Well, I’m not so sure. I did it quite impulsively. I don’t think I knew until a couple of years later, when I reflected on it. And, as you know, as I explain in my book, I began to see, you know, the meaning of this. What bothered me when I did “Spartacus” was the hypocrisy in Hollywood that these people, some of them who spent a year in jail for a crime that was never very clearly stated, I mean, were denied. They are denied using their talents, except behind the scenes. The heads of study would look the other way, while many of these 10 writers with insufficient funds would be writing scripts for very little money.

So it was so hypocritical that it bothered me as I said, well, what happens? We had a discussion about: who are we going to put the name on the “Spartacus” screen? And suddenly, I said, well, what happens if I name Dalton Trumbo? And they said, oh, Kirk, you’re bound to … they said, you know, you’re going out of business and all that. I said, you know, to hell with that. I want to do it. And the next day, I left “The Past” (ph). Dalton Trumbo had not been on a set in 10 years. I left “The Past” (ph) for Dalton Trumbo – not Sam Jackson. Of course, even Sam Jackson wouldn’t have allowed it on the set. Someone could have recognized him as Dalton Trumbo.

GROSS: That was his pseudonym for this movie.

DOUGLAS: Yes. And from then on, I mean, I will never forget when Dalton Trumbo entered the set, approached me and said: Kirk, thanks for giving me my name back. There were people who received letters from different organizations. Hedda Hopper attacked me, but the sky did not fall. And after that, a few months after that, Otto Preminger announced that Dalton Trumbo was going to write this script, and the blacklist was broken.

DAVIES: Kirk Douglas speaking with Terry Gross, recorded in 1988. Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103. We will listen more after a break. This is FRESH AIR.

(MUSIC SOUND)

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR, and we are listening to the interview Terry Gross recorded with actor Kirk Douglas in 1988. Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103. When we left, they talked about Douglas’s leading role in the epic story “Spartacus.”

GROSS: Let me play a clip of the movie, and this is towards the end of the first half of the movie. Remember, this movie had an intermission (laughs). Spartacus and many other slaves have escaped slavery. After escaping, many of the slaves only drink wine. They are making the Romans fight each other as if the Romans were slaves. And Spartacus is saying, what are you doing with your lives? You should be doing something more productive. And he suggests that they really fight against the Roman Empire.

(FILM SOUND, “SPARTACUS”)

DOUGLAS: (As Spartacus) What are we, Crixus? What are we becoming – Romans? Have we not learned anything? What is happening to us? We look for wine when we should hunt bread.

DENNIS: (Like Dionysus) When you have wine, you don’t need bread.

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) We can’t just be a gang of drunk robbers.

DENNIS: (As Dionysus) What else can we be?

DOUGLAS: (As Spartacus) Gladiators: an army of gladiators. There has never been such an army. A gladiator is worth two Roman soldiers that have existed.

JOHN IRELAND: (Like Crixus) We beat the Roman guards here, but a Roman army is a different thing. They fight differently than we do too.

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) We can beat anything they send us if we really want to.

IRELAND: (Like Crixus) A great army is needed for that, Spartacus.

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) We will have a great army. Once we are underway, we will free every slave in every town and village. Can anyone get an army bigger than that?

DENNIS: (As Dionysus) That’s right. Once we cross the Alps, we are safe.

IRELAND: (Like Crixus) No one can cross the Alps. Each pass is defended by its own legion.

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) There is only one way out of this country: the sea.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As a character) What good is the sea if it has no ships?

DOUGLAS: (Like Spartacus) The sackcloth pirates have ships. They are at war with Rome. Every Roman galley that leaves Brundisium pays tribute to them.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As a character) They have the largest fleet in the world. I was a slave galley with them. Give them enough gold and they will take you anywhere.

ACTOR NOT IDENTIFIED # 3: (As a character) We don’t have enough gold.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 4: (As a character) Take every Roman we capture and warm it up a bit. We will have gold, all right.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 5: (As a character) Spartacus is right. Let’s hire these pirates and go straight to Brundisium.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming).

GROSS: Well, they get their army, and you, like Spartacus, lead them against the Roman army. I think the battle scene in “Spartacus”, where the slave army and the Roman army fight, is one of the most interesting choreographed movie battle scenes. Slaves are masked on almost a chess board base: formation. There are people: in the army of slaves and Roman, from what you can see, is this great view of people (laughs). I wonder what is your most vivid memory of being in the middle of all that.

DOUGLAS: Well, you see, all of that was historically accurate. We study how the Romans fought and how they organized their armies. We shot the whole picture in the United States, except for those scenes, which we filmed in Spain because you needed a lot of people. And we use many Spanish soldiers. The battle scenes were filmed in Spain because I needed thousands of people.

GROSS: There is a scene at the end that is a massive crucifixion, and you are one of the many actors on the cross (laughs) at the end of the movie. And I would really like to know how you joined the cross so you could hang there without really hurting yourself.

DOUGLAS: Well, in fact, by interpreting that scene, we learned a lot about the crucifixion. We learned that it would be impossible to be crucified in the way, very often, you see the crucifixion. You know, the body would sink. But for our scenes to be effective, it was very easy. Each cross had a bicycle seat. He just kept his body high enough …

GROSS: (Laughter).

DOUGLAS: … so you don’t fall into a very unattractive position.

GROSS: You quote your wife in your book, who once told you, it is an unnatural life to be involved in imaginary characters. You have played so many different characters throughout your career. Did you ever get confused about who you really were compared to who the characters you played were?

DOUGLAS: Well, the only time I found something similar was to play “Lust For Life.” Van Gogh really was a painful character to interpret. And taking a picture, we filmed in Auvers-sur-Oise and (unintelligible) Les Baux (ph), all the places where Van Gogh lived. And when I arrived in the city of Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh died, and had this red-haired and curly beard, red hair and attire, many of the veterans said (in French). Actually, they felt like Van Gogh had returned, so there was an incredible resemblance that I must have had with Van Gogh, and that all affected me. And the shock of that role really caught me. I never saw “Lust For Life” until about six months after it ended. I just didn’t want to be close to that. It was a painful experience.

GROSS: People think of you. They think in your voice. Physically, they really think of the dimple in the chin. And when you started acting, was there a time when that was seen as a disadvantage? Has anyone ever tried to cover that with makeup?

DOUGLAS: Oh yes. You know, the first time I came to Hollywood, and they’re watching this Broadway actor, they talked about it, and they did it. They filled it with putty.

GROSS: Really?

DOUGLAS: And it had to be a lot of putty because I don’t have a dimple in my chin. I have a hole in the chin.

GROSS: (Laughter).

DOUGLAS: And it bothered me. I said, look. I just pushed the putty. I said, look. This is what you get if you want it. I will not change it, so let me know if this is what you want or if I return to New York. And that was the end. I mean, and since then I’ve never done it, you know, it’s part of me.

GROSS: Then you never let them shoot you with the putty in the chin.

DOUGLAS: No, because if I wanted to play, oh, I would, if there was a real reason why I wanted someone to have, like, a big jaw (ph) and cover this dimple in my chin, I would have that effect. I would do it if that were the case, if the reason was to play a certain character or if it is covered when you have a beard. I mean, I do what I feel you have to do to play the character, not for the sake of vanity. I am what I am. I can’t change that.

DAVIES: Kirk Douglas speaking with Terry Gross, recorded in 1988. Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103. Justin Chang comments on the new Russian film “Beanpole”. This is fresh air.

(MUSIC SOUND)

