This is FRESH AIR. Jim Lehrer, the respected journalist and more than three decades on PBS, died Thursday at his home in Washington. He was 85. Lehrer is best known for co-anchoring “The MacNeil / Lehrer NewsHour” from 1983 to ’95 with co-host Robert MacNeil and then, when McNeil retired, “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer” until his retirement in 2011.

Lehrer grew up in Texas and was a newspaper journalist before broadcasting. He was also a productive writer. He has published more than 20 novels and three memoirs and has written four plays. Known for a calm, inexplicable style and a dedication to honesty, Lehrer moderated presidential debates in every election from 1988 to 2012. He won countless Emmies, a George Foster Peabody Award and a National Humanities Medal.

Jim Lehrer spoke with Terry Gross in 1988, five years after he had a heart attack and had undergone a double bypass operation.

TERRY GROSS: You have been the subject of many interviews since your heart attack, really, in 1983 and then since writing your plays and your new novel. Have you learned a lot about interviewing by being interviewed yourself?

JIM LEHRER: I think I have that. I – MacNeil says, I think correctly, that I am a terrible interviewee because I give very long answers. As he said, you know, Lehrer, if you were ever in our program, we would never invite you back because your answers are very bad – you asked me a question when we started. You know, I went on for five minutes, I think. I mean, that’s a problem I have, and I understand. I sympathize and I am sure you should do that too. I mean, I have great sympathy for the people I interview because I ask someone a question – now keep in mind that 99% of the interviews I do are live. I ask someone a question and then I jump immediately, ready for the next question or ready to continue, you know?

I mean, I’d much rather interview than be interviewed. I learned a lot just out of sympathy for the people because of the subject of the interview. There is no doubt about it. I now understand how difficult it is.

GROS: Well, you tell the people who appear in your program to give you short answers (laughter), and how do you stop them when the answers …

LEHRER: No.

GROS: … Are long?

LEHRER: What I tell people to do is to give their best answer. If it’s short, that’s fine. If it’s long, that’s fine. I can always interrupt them. I interrupt people for a living. That is what I tell them. It is very important that the person does not have to be – do not have to limit yourself to your rules. For example, if – let’s say someone like me gives long answers like I actually give you now. And – but I mean, that’s your problem. See? That is not my problem.

GROSS: (Laughter).

LEHRER: I mean, if I go …

GROSS: Hey; Thank you.

LEHRER: Yes, anyway. I mean, I came – if you ask me the story of my life and if it takes two hours to tell you the story of my life, I think it will take two hours. And it is your job as a professional to reduce it a bit. And I also think you get better answers that way. When I say to someone who sits down and who is already nervous – that does not apply to people who are used to television. But if someone comes in very nervous – a live show that goes all over the country, their mother watches and everyone is there – and I say to them: okay; keep your answer short and bla bla bla, it’s just adding to their fear. And I want people to be relaxed. I want them to forget that all these lights and cameras are nearby and have eye contact. Our studios are set up, both in Washington and New York – are set up …

GROSS: This answer is too long. No, I’m kidding.

LEHRER: No, I know (laughter). I know it is.

GROS: I thought I’d try that, see what happened (laughter).

LEHRER: See, it doesn’t work for me. That is – it feels good. But we put our people together – our guests are very close to us, and there is direct eye-to-eye contact. So that – so you try to limit the situation so that the person feels comfortable and all he has to do is look at you. They are not – they do not have to look around. There is no place – you know, to be distracted. It’s to make people comfortable.

GROS: You have had to interview many politicians over the years and I think that is always so difficult because politicians give you answers, but those are not necessarily answers to the questions you have asked. I don’t mean you in particular.

LEHRER: Oh, I know.

GROS: But in general, what are some of the techniques that you have devised to actually get an answer to the question that you want answered, because you just won’t necessarily get it?

LEHRER: Terry, there is only one technique that works, and that is having enough time to ask the question a second time and then a third time and maybe a fourth time. And then, if Billy Bob Senator isn’t going to answer, at least you have a stab. That is his option. If he didn’t want that – you know, I mean, there’s no law telling him to answer all the questions that Jimmy Charles Lehrer asks him on television, but I have the time. We have the time on our program.

Senator, what is your position on the sale of grain to the Soviet Union? Well, you know, Jim, that reminds me of when I was a little boy growing up in Oklahoma. And then he tells you a story. And you ask, yes, but Senator – you give him time, you know? He does that, and you say yes, but what is your position to sell grain? Well, first of all you have to understand what grain is. Cereals are so small – he still hasn’t answered. So then you say yes, but again, Senator – you know? And then you ultimately have to decide. And you are in a live situation there. Do I ask this question again or do I continue? You have to – at some point you really have to have faith in your audience that they realize, hey; this jerk won’t answer this question, or this great man won’t answer this question, or whatever the situation is. Then you go ahead with it.

I don’t believe in beating guests. Not me – we don’t invite people in our program to abuse them. And the other way to do it if you don’t have time is that you say you didn’t answer my question, you know? Hey, hey, bla, bla, bla, you know? That’s not how we do it. And it’s because – it’s not because we object. That is someone else’s job to object to. That’s just not our style. We don’t do that comfortably. And we have the luxury of time.

GROS: You know, you see me as one of the few news anchors on television – I mean, you and MacNeil, actually – who do more than just read the news while the news broadcast is in progress. Does the emphasis that American news viewers put on news anchors on commercial news seem a bit absurd to you?

LEHRER: It seems incredibly absurd to me. I don’t understand I do – I just don’t understand the value attached to someone’s ability to look into a television camera and read a teleprompter. This is called a short answer.

GROSS: Right (laughter). But would you ever like to be in such a situation? I think your partner, Robert MacNeil, has gone back and forth during his career between commercial and public television. As far as I know, the only television work you’ve done on public television is.

LEHRER: That’s right. I went straight from newspapers to public television. Look; my feeling about that is always – it has always been consistent, I must say. The only thing that I am consistent in is that if commercial television or another type of television or a bus company or someone else came by and offered me a job that was better than what I have, I would seriously consider this. And if it was really better, I would probably take it – now, the better you want to define it.

I have had opportunities to go to commercial television, but none of them had anything in the area – I have the best job in television journalism and it happens to be on public television. I mean, it could be somewhere else. But what I do now in the atmosphere where I do it with the people with whom – with whom I do it, and in particular Robert MacNeil, who is one of the really nice people in this whole world – he is also my best friend for my to be a business and journalism partner – journalism and such. I – you talk about my heart – we talked about my heart attack. He helped me through that. I mean, he really did it.

I am – but it is not me – if someone came by tomorrow to offer me something better than what I do, I would do it. I think it’s impossible because I can’t imagine a better job than the one I have. They should make it. It doesn’t exist now. Let’s put it that way.

GROS: OK. Well, I want to thank you very much for talking with us. Thank you.

LEHRER: Thank you, Terry.

DAVIES: Veteran PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer in conversation with Terry Gross, recorded in 1988. Lehrer died Thursday. He was 85.

