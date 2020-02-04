Frenchman who grew up in foster care seeks grace for Guillotined father in 1957

Gerard Fesch approached the Constitutional Council for a legislative amendment to make a posthumous postponement possible for his father Jacques Fesch, who became a devout Christian in prison.

Paris: The highest constitutional body of France began Tuesday to investigate a complaint from a Frenchman who requested a change of law to grant grace to his father who was executed in 1957 for killing a police officer in an armed robbery.

The law in France, which abolished the death penalty in 1981, prohibits the “legal rehabilitation” of convicts who have been put to death.

The request is all the more special that Gerard Fesch never knew his father after he was abandoned by his mother shortly after he was born and grew up in a foster family.

Jacques Fesch was sentenced to death on April 6, 1957 and executed on October 1 of that year, at the age of 27.

For half a year in death row, he turned to religion in a dramatic repentance that older French Catholics today consider worthy.

Patrice Spinosi, one of Gerard Fesch’s lawyers, said it was “apparently against the constitution” that an executed person could not qualify for rehabilitation when another convicted criminal had the right to ask. He said he expected a “strong” and “humane” decision from the court.

The Council will rule on 28 February.

The guillotine, a vertical, framed device that executes by decapitation, was the official means of the death penalty in France from the French Revolution to the last execution of the country in September 1977.

“What I want is that history not only remembers the guillotine, but that everyone can repent and get better,” said Gerard Fesch, 65, about his campaign.

Gerard Fesch was 40 when he discovered who his father was, after a friend pointed out striking details in a magazine about the execution of Jacques Fesch.

“I could very well have stopped there. But I saw that he was interested in my existence,” he said, insisting that his father was “not a hooligan”.

Just before he was executed, Jacques Fesch wrote a letter to his “son Gerard”, saying: “May he know that although he could not be my son my law, he is in the flesh and his name is engraved on my heart.”

His fatherhood was legally recognized in 2007, and the following year Gerard took Fesch as his last name.

The goal is not to “reassess him,” but to find some kind of grace and “put another stone in the fight against the death penalty,” said Gerard Fesch.

