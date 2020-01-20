French-Moroccan Mohamed Moussaoui, new president of the French Council of Muslim Faith

Mohamed Moussaoui, head of the CFCM in France. / DR

French-Moroccan Mohamed Moussaoui, President of the Union of French Mosques (UMF), was elected as the new President of the French Council for Muslim Faith (CFCM), the highest public representative of Islam in this European country, on Sunday afternoon.

The CFCM Board of Directors, who met at the Grand Mosque in Paris, selected a list of personalities to fill responsible positions within the CFCM (President, Vice President, Secretary General and Treasurer).

The post of president went to the only French-Moroccan candidate after the surprising withdrawal of French-Algerian chemist Eddine Hafiz on Saturday, who announced the withdrawal of his candidacy to pursue his new duties as rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris.

The CFCM was launched in 2003 by the French government as a contact for authorities in all questions of Islam and unites associations of different sensibilities. France has over 6 million Muslims.