French chef Claude Bosi denied settlement status after 23 years

The famous chef Claude Bosi contacted the Ministry of Interior after his request for a resolved status was rejected.

The main French chef who moved to the United Kingdom in 1997 was denied the right to remain in the country after Brexit.

Claude Bosi, 47, said he feels “inopportune” in the place he has called home for 23 years after the government denied settlement status.

The Michelin Star chef shared an image of his rejection letter on Instagram asking “WTF is happening in this world … Boris Johnson, did I do something wrong?”

He added: ‘I have been in England for 23 years and today I have been sent this … I love Britain that until today I considered as my home, but they told me that after 23 years of taxes paid / VAT paid I am not welcome.”

The publication accumulated hundreds of comments from fans of its famous Chelsea restaurant, Claude Bosi in Bibendum, which has been awarded twice with the prestigious Michelin star.

The Interior Ministry said it did not prove that it has lived in the United Kingdom for five years in a row (Image: Instagram / Cladebosi1)

Bosi, from Lyon, said the letter from the Interior Ministry said it did not provide enough P60 to prove that he had lived in the UK continuously for at least five years.

However, he acknowledged that he has been self-employed in the United Kingdom since 1997.

The father of three married children has two weeks to appeal the decision, but he is not sure what his next steps will be.

He said: “I cannot afford to decide to leave.

“It’s as if you had been here and as hard as if you had been working and as much as you love the country, you are simply not welcome.”

Bosi has lived in the United Kingdom for 23 years and runs a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chelsea, London (Image: WireImage)

The EU settlement scheme was created after the Brexit referendum, with the aim of registering Europeans living in the United Kingdom and giving the majority permission to stay.

Under the rules, foreigners who have lived in Britain for more than five years will be granted permanent residence, while those who have been here for a shorter period will obtain a preset status.

However, EU citizens have described the process of “confusion” with claims of technological failures, delays and erroneously rejected documents.

The 3million campaign group says that the failure of the plan has created a “hostile” environment for immigrants.

A report from the organization found that thousands of EU citizens are already denied employment, housing and other basic rights if they cannot prove their “settlement status”, despite having until 2021 to submit an application.

Metro.co.uk has contacted the Central Office for comment.