Four aid workers from a French Christian charity have disappeared in Iraq and an investigation is underway to locate them, the organization said.

French non-governmental organization SOS Chrétiens d’Orient (Middle Eastern Christians) confirmed on Monday the disappearance of three French nationals and an Iraqi national in Baghdad.

The charity workers were carrying out “administrative tasks”, including a visit to a new school, the NGO said in a statement on Friday.

The charity said there have been no ransom demands so far and that French and Iraqi authorities are coordinating an investigation to find them.

“They disappeared between two meetings. They were on a mission authorized by the French Embassy, ​​”Jeanne der Agopian, spokesperson for SOS Chrétiens d’Orient, told CNN.

According to the agency, the employees had to go to an appointment Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, after several unsuccessful attempts to contact aid workers, SOS Chrétiens d’Orient alerted French authorities.

The mission of SOS Christians of the East is to help Christians in the region. The organization added that the disappeared had “in-depth knowledge of the crisis zones” and “were following a security protocol adapted to the region”.

In December, a French journalist was kidnapped near the US embassy in Baghdad but was released 24 hours later.