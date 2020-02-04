Free Agency 2020: Greg Olsen to Visit the Seattle Seahawks

On Monday, the Panthers and loyal franchisee Greg Olsen officially separated after nine seasons. Olsen’s future was unclear as he had previously spent time as a FOX analyst in the broadcast booth during Carolina’s weeks off, and reports indicated that he could get into a job in this role for the 2020 season if he wanted to.

Olsen can still decide to take this route, but for the moment, the young man of 35 years weighs his options to pursue his first career, before starting his second. It was quickly reported that Olsen was to visit two closely related teams at the end of his time with the Panthers:

It was presumed that the Seahawks would also have an interest, both because of their breathless need and their penchant for bringing in big names. Tuesday, this interest was confirmed, Olsen being supposed to go to Seattle:

Free agent TE Greg Olsen has added a third visit to his calendar. He is also ready to visit the #Seahawks, said a source. A real interest. So Bills, Redskins and Seattle.

With the Seahawks in third place, Olsen is likely not to even make it to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, if the Bills or Washington reach a deal with the veteran before he makes the westward journey. However, for the moment, it looks like Seattle will be looking to add a solid veteran to their tight group.