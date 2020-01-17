In my January 6 column – a response to Isa Funtua’s prejudiced utterance on the Igbo – I wrote: ” Funtua’s statement reeks of corpulent arrogance, bigotry and a keen sense of law. This reinforces the stereotype that his section of the country intimidates any region that does not embrace the caliphate ring. “

I was not surprised that the Arewa Advisory Forum (ACF) reacted hysterically to the play because the beneficiaries of the unbalanced status quo will always seek to maintain it.

It is common knowledge that parts of northern territories have been invaded by bandits. At the height of the threat – in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 – these grim harvesters killed hundreds of citizens in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Kano. But what have the region’s governors and the federal government done to address this challenge? They adopted a pacifist perspective there. Instead of facing the problem head on, they invited the murderers to a parade.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), was at one of these meetings with these bandits. In fact, he said it at one of the “peace meetings”: “We will take steps to dialogue with the bandits to become better citizens …”. “

In addition, it has even been reported that the bandits were bribed to keep the peace. But this approach did not stop the killings. This fact is that the atrophic security threat that threatens the country cannot be fought by bending to the whims of the antagonists. When there is no punishment for the crime, it escalates.

And while the government was still “dialoguing” with the bandits, they were deploying their tentacles in other parts of the country. Shortly after, the southwest became a flashpoint of banditry and kidnapping. The region’s highways have become the fastest routes to hell. In July 2019, Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, was brutally killed by bandits on the road to Ondo. Many other citizens have been killed in the same way in the region. And the killings continued unabated.

It is therefore natural that the governors of the southwest, who are the main responsible for the security of the region, come together to fight against the scourge. However, instead of appeasing the bandits as the governors of the northwest did, they sent “Amotekun” to secure their region. I think Amotekun, an ingenious security initiative, is the southwest response to the government’s propitiation towards bandits.

With regard to the legality of the security group, I know that the right to life is at the heart of all human rights. You cannot fail to defend me, but ask that I do not defend myself against certain death. If the government were aware of its responsibility to insure the citizens, there would be no Amotekun. While I admit there may be constitutional limits to the scope of the outfit, there is no evidence that the recently launched operation has in any way exceeded itself.

In addition, the governors of the southwest have made it clear that the security service will not perform the police functions. So why the hue and the cry?

In fact, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’s protest to the governors of the southwest region over Amotekun reinforces the stereotype that the north intimidates any part of the country that does not yield to its grip. It also accentuates a keen sense of the law.

Truly, it is upsetting that Miyetti Allah is asking the region to downgrade Amotekun or risk losing the presidency in 2023.

To share my discouragement, please read the statement by Alhassan Saleh, national secretary of Miyetti Allah.

“This Amotekun program is political and is not the solution to the problem of insecurity. What the governors of the Southwest should have done is continue to lobby for the state police. Where did they expect to get the funding at a time when some of them are struggling to pay their salaries?

“It is better that they abandon this idea because it may affect the chances of the Southwest to produce the president in 2023. The thought is that if the Southwest, a major player in this government, can play with this idea now , they can do worse when they come to power. “

“We agree with the AGF that Amotekun is illegal. In fact, we are unhappy that it took the AGF so long to respond. “

But can Amotekun cost the presidency of the southwest of 2023? For me, it is not up to a group or even a section of the country to decide. It is the decision of all Nigerians. In 2011, a president emerged from the south-south, even of an ethnic nationality considered to be a minority in the country, against all odds. President Muhammadu Buhari himself had run for power three times but failed. If it had been possible for him to be president only by the votes and the “machination” of his section of the country at the time he stood, he would have happened.

The fact is that no region has the ace in power in Nigeria. The perception that there is a “king-making region” is just a myth. All Nigerians are equal stakeholders in this entity.

