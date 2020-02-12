Fredrick Nwabufo: Buratai doesn’t say 10 years enough to de-radicalize Islamists as to why the rush to free Boko Haram is suspected

My theory. Boko Haram is a company. The wheel of war must be kept running for the profiteers and bloodsheders. The uprising has been going on for more than a decade. And when it looks as if the insurgent’s remains have finally been removed, they rise again from the ashes like the phoenix – to become stronger, more coordinated and more pervasive. It is a great delusion to assume that the machinations of these dissenters have no insider abutment.

Approximately 1,400 Boko Haram suspects have been released since Operation Safe Corridor was launched in 2016. This is a “deradicalization and rehabilitation” program for former Boko Haram fighters.

Defense headquarters spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the release of the suspects, adding: “Approximately 800 former Boko Haram fighters who have caused unimaginable terror to citizens have been admitted, and 287 of them have been successfully rehabilitated.” reintegrated into society, with many still going through the DRR program. “

But that doesn’t add up. The uprising is still in an eruptive and volcanic state. Why should opposing actors be released in the heat of war? As far as I know the rules of war, enemy combatants are often released at the end of hostilities or for negotiation purposes.

Even soldiers have been ashamed of the release of their deadly opponents and the alleged complicity of higher authorities. A soldier, annoyed by this acidic development, said: “You are wondering why the members of Boko Haram are on the rise? If we arrest her and bring her here, some top people will come and negotiate for her release. But I’ll tell you that some of these so-called suspects return to the bush and have never looked back. “

How do you release the suspects and ensure that they do not return to their pastime of bloodshed? How do you really know that they have been deradicalized? How do you measure the pH of deradicalization?

Shuaibu Moni, a commander of the Boko Haram, was released in 2017 – albeit through an exchange of prisoners. He rejoined his brothers and boasted that he would inflict further devastation on the peaceful population. And true to the promise, his group went on raging afterwards.

How can you de-radicalize indoctrinated terrorists within a few months?

In an interview with the Daily Trust published on February 9, Tukur Buratai, chief of the Army Staff, said that 10 years was not even enough to de-radicalize an indoctrinated person. So why hurry to release suspects from Boko Haram?

Hear him:

“It is an indoctrin that took root 10 to 40 years ago. And if you de-radicalize a person to make them well again, will it only take you three, four or ten years?

“These are people who have been brainwashed to believe that if they died, they would go straight to heaven. And do you think they would believe in you to bring them back and mingle with what they call infidels? You have to look at this context. “

I think the most hideous wrongdoing this government has committed on those killed by the unclean hands of Boko Haram is the “rehabilitation and reintegration” of its killers into society.

How would the orphans, widows, widowers, maimed and confused feel that the Boko Haram crusade caused? How would soldiers risk their lives to face this enemy? Why should they have the motivation to keep fighting when they know that their opponents are “rehabilitated” and released back into society?

How do you determine whether these “repentant” Boko Haram fighters are not returning to their orgy, killing, maiming, raping, and looting?

I firmly believe that this is the fatal failure of the Buhari administration in the war against the uprising.

Boko Haram is a company. If not, how do you explain these absurdities? Capture the terrorists, “rehabilitate” them, then leave them in the wild to continue where they left off. Repeat the cycle and the war goes on and on. This is while Boko Haram captures soldiers and does a spectacle of their killing.

How do you fire “repentant” terrorists in the heat of a bloody war? It is shocking!

No thinking government will face terrorists. We are on the United States’ security watchlist as the ban on immigrant visas to Nigeria obviously indicates that we are a country that enables terrorism.

The chief of the army staff has already said that Boko Haram cannot be wiped out and that the war effort must continue to be on the go.

Fredrick Nwabufo is a writer and journalist.

@FredrickNwabufo