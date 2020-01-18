One of Queen’s key members was shared at a rare moment by one of Freddie Mercury’s biggest fansites.

Freddie Mercury Club posted a snap on Instagram showing the band’s business manager, Jim ‘Miami’ Beach, with the legendary front man.

Jim was the one who negotiated the separation of Queen from John Reid companies in 1977 and was appointed as their manager, although the band wanted to manage itself.

He became an important member of the Queen’s “Operation”, but is rarely seen or described, mainly due to Freddie’s personality and extravagant nature.

Rare photo of Freddie Mercury with the band’s manager, Jim Beach

(Image: freddiemercuryclub / Instagram)

The photo was taken at Freddie’s 39th birthday party when the famous singer pulled a military jacket over his bare chest.

The fan page wrote: “Freddie & Jim ‘Miami’ Beach at Freddies’ 39th birthday party

“At first the band decided to manage themselves, but later Beach offered to be used as the band’s business manager.”

They commented on Freddie’s clothing in the photo: “In his fabulous military jacket with his bare chest pointing with this white glove … this is my kind of royalty

“And as always, everyone who stands next to this sunbeam has the widest smile on his face …”

Freddie Mercury of Queen appears on July 13, 1985 during Live Aid at Wembley Stadium

(Image: Getty Images)

The photo was taken by fans of the late singer who died of AIDS in 1991.

One commented: “Forever nice and nice with his friends. Impossible not to love this man.”

Another sympathized with the manager: “Poor Miami. He had to put up with so many gimmicks.”

A third fan wrote: “I love this photo. Freddie had such a unique beauty.”

