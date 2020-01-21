Fraudsters siphon 50,000 rupees from Bengaluru

The FASTag rule came into effect on January 15, 2020. It is a reusable label that can be stuck on the windshield of a car so that scanning machines can scan and deduct the costs required during the passage on a toll plaza. FASTag uses RFID technology to allow instant cashless payments, directly from your bank account or from your linked FASTag wallet.

However, the scammers have once again shown us why we need strict cybersecurity to come into play. Recently, a Bengaluru man was targeted by fraudsters.

According to a Times of India report, a Bangalore man lost 50,000 rupees to fraudsters. After complaining that the wallet was not working, the man received a false call from a scammer who claimed to be a customer service manager for Axis Bank. The victim was asked to complete a form to activate his FASTag wallet.

“The caller texted me a link and asked me to provide some details to activate my FASTag wallet,” said the victim to the publication.

He provided his personal information, including his full name, UPI PIN and registered mobile phone number. The victim was also asked to send an OTP to another number through which the fraudsters were able to siphon a huge Rs 50,000.

On another note, here are some details on FASTag that will help you avoid scams:

You can buy a FASTag at the nearest bank branch or even order online.

If you own a utility vehicle, you can purchase the FASTag from Paytm by simply calling 1-800-102-6480.

FASTag is also available at points of sale set up by various banks and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the offices of the Road Transport Authority (RTA), transport buds and some petrol pumps.

To purchase a FASTag, a one-time membership fee of Rs. 100 is applicable with a security deposit of Rs. 250. You will also need to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or FASTag digital wallet.

The amount of the minimum balance depends on the vehicle, as the toll charges differ for each type of vehicle. However, it is recommended to recharge with a larger amount if you want to travel longer distances.

