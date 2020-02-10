BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Blacksburg Police Department, multiple calls have been received for fraud involving the caller pretending to be a detective or a criminal officer.
The poser informs the recipient that he has not appeared in court or missed a summons. The poser also leaves messages with the voicemail of the Blacksburg police and leaves a telephone number under which the recipient can call back according to the department.
The police are advising residents to call the police at (540) 443-1400 if they receive a call that appears to be fraudulent.
The police will never ask residents to send money, gift cards, Amazon cards, or other forms of payment over the phone.
LAST STORIES:
- MP Ben Cline will host Lexington City Hall next week
- Fraudsters pretend to be Blacksburg police and tell the residents that they missed the court
- The fiber optic installation in Lynchburg will lead to a certain delay in data traffic from February 17th
- Redskins are hiring Jennifer King as a coaching intern
- Virginia aims to decriminalize marijuana
With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.