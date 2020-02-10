Fraudsters pretend to be Blacksburg police and tell the residents that they missed the court

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Blacksburg Police Department, multiple calls have been received for fraud involving the caller pretending to be a detective or a criminal officer.

The poser informs the recipient that he has not appeared in court or missed a summons. The poser also leaves messages with the voicemail of the Blacksburg police and leaves a telephone number under which the recipient can call back according to the department.

The police are advising residents to call the police at (540) 443-1400 if they receive a call that appears to be fraudulent.

The police will never ask residents to send money, gift cards, Amazon cards, or other forms of payment over the phone.

